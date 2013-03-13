* Markets little changed as investors attempt to continue
rally
* Strong retail sales put floor under market
* Retail sector gains; Coach climbs after upgrade
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks crept higher on
Wednesday as investors attempted to extend the rally that has
taken the Dow to all-time highs, buoyed by surprisingly strong
retail sales that suggested the economy has traction.
Moves have been muted in recent days as investors
consolidate positions after a strong run-up in the first three
months of the year. Still, weakness in stocks has been met with
buying, which helped propel the Dow on Tuesday to a new record
and its eighth day of gains in a row.
That appeared to be the case again on Wednesday as indexes
recovered from initial weakness by the early afternoon. If the
Dow finishes higher, it will be the longest consecutive run
since November 1996.
The broader S&P 500 is within striking distance of its
all-time closing high of 1,565.15.
Signs of strength in the economy and the Federal Reserve's
easy monetary policy have helped U.S. equities accelerate their
advance. The blue-chip Dow is up more than 10 percent for the
year and the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 9 percent.
"In previous market tops, we've seen valuations get
stretched. We've seen certain parts of the market overheated,"
said Mark Lehmann, president at JMP Securities, an investment
bank based in San Francisco.
"Everything seems relatively tempered for a market that's
been making new highs almost every day, and I think that's a
relatively positive backdrop."
Wednesday's retail sales report reinforced the view that the
U.S. economy has momentum, even with the obstacles the recovery
is facing. Sales increased 1.1 percent in February, the largest
increase since September.
Investors had been looking for signs of any impact on
spending from stubbornly high unemployment and a higher payroll
tax that went into effect at the start of the year.
The Morgan Stanley retail index gained 0.7 percent.
Coach shares rose 1.2 percent to $49.38 after
Citigroup raised its rating on the luxury leather goods
company's stock to "buy" from "neutral."
Earlier, the stock had risen as high as $50.09 - up 2.6 percent
from Tuesday's close.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 11.60
points, or 0.08 percent, to 14,461.66. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 2.27 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,554.75.
The Nasdaq Composite Index added 4.84 points, or 0.15
percent, to 3,247.16.
Walgreen jumped 4.4 percent to $42.85 after UBS
raised its rating to a "buy" from "neutral", and lifted its
price target to $48 from $41 on the stock of the largest U.S.
drugstore chain.
But Express Inc shares slid 8.2 percent to $17.30
after the apparel retailer posted fourth-quarter earnings and
said it was off to a slow start in the first quarter.
The chain caters to 20- to 30-year-olds.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares lost 34.8 percent
to $8.10 after the biotechnology company forecast full-year
sales well below analysts' estimates.