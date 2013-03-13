* Market has more room for rally: technical analyst
* Strong retail sales put floor under market
* Retail sector gains; Coach climbs after upgrade
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks moved slightly
higher on Wednesday as investors attempted to extend the rally
that has taken the Dow to all-time highs, buoyed by surprisingly
strong retail sales that suggested the economy has traction.
Moves have been muted in recent days as investors
consolidate positions after a strong run-up in the first three
months of the year. Still, weakness in stocks has been met with
buying, which helped propel the Dow on Tuesday to a new record
and its eighth day of gains in a row.
That appeared to be the case again on Wednesday as indexes
recovered from initial weakness by the early afternoon. If the
Dow finishes higher, it will be the longest consecutive run
since November 1996.
The broader S&P 500 is within striking distance of its
all-time closing high of 1,565.15 and about 1 percent away from
all-time intraday high of 1,576.09 - both set in 2007.
"I think we will soon see the S&P at all-time high levels.
I don't think the market has topped yet, and there is still
strength to move the market higher," said Ari Wald, technical
strategist at C&Co/PrinceRidge in New York.
"Will we see a correction of 10 percent or so soon? Not
imminently. We have not seen a divergence of behavior yet where
participants become more selective on which stocks to buy."
Signs of strength in the economy and the Federal Reserve's
easy monetary policy have helped U.S. equities accelerate their
advance. The blue-chip Dow is up more than 10 percent for the
year and the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 9 percent.
Wednesday's retail sales report reinforced the view that the
U.S. economy has momentum, even with the obstacles the recovery
is facing. Sales increased 1.1 percent in February, the largest
increase since September.
Investors had been looking for signs of any impact on
spending from stubbornly high unemployment and a higher payroll
tax that went into effect at the start of the year.
The Morgan Stanley retail index gained 0.8 percent.
Coach shares rose 1.5 percent to $49.56 after
Citigroup raised its rating on the luxury leather goods
company's stock to "buy" from "neutral."
Earlier, the stock had risen as high as $50.09 - up 2.6 percent
from Tuesday's close.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.14 points,
or 0.07 percent, at 14,460.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.93 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,555.41. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.64 points, or 0.20
percent, at 3,248.96.
Walgreen jumped 4.5 percent to $42.88 after UBS
raised its rating to a "buy" from "neutral", and lifted its
price target to $48 from $41 on the stock of the largest U.S.
drugstore chain.
But Express Inc shares slid 7.4 percent to $17.46
after the apparel retailer posted fourth-quarter earnings and
said it was off to a slow start in the first quarter.
The chain caters to 20- to 30-year-olds.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares lost 37 percent to
$7.83 after the biotechnology company forecast full-year sales
well below analysts' estimates.