* George says markets need to be weaned off Fed's bond-buying

* Dollar General slumps after outlook

* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct; S&P 0.6 pct; Nasdaq 0.6 pct

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming their recent decline as investors sold growth-oriented sectors on speculation the Federal Reserve may reduce its economic stimulus.

Analysts said recent declines are not surprising given this year's hefty rally, which had been driven partly by continued economic support from the Fed. The S&P 500 is still up 14.4 percent for the year.

"It seems as though perhaps investors are tiring at the moment of being long equities, while (the market has) been in this trading range. It's been failing to resume its enthusiasm it had leading up to that time, and I think it's inviting investors" to take profits, said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

He said the S&P 500 seemed to slowly be moving closer to its 50-day moving average, which stands at around 1,602. "The market has taken on kind of a heavy feel to it," he said.

Growth-oriented sectors were among the hardest hit, a switch from last week when investors booked profits in high-dividend paying shares. The S&P financial index was down 0.9 percent, while the telecommunications index was up 0.9 percent.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George, who has been a steady critic of the program and has voted against it at every Fed meeting so far this year, again urged the Fed to ease off its aggressive bond purchases. George said slowing bond buying would help wean financial markets off their dependence on ultra-easy money from the U.S. central bank.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.49 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,177.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.04 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,631.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.11 points, or 0.58 percent, at 3,445.26.

The Dow's decline ended a 20-week-long streak of Tuesday gains.

All three indexes had been down more than 1 percent during the session. Intraday market volatility has picked up since minutes from the central bank's most recent meeting and recent remarks by Chairman Ben Bernanke heightened concerns the Fed may reduce its bond-buying program sooner than expected.

Market breadth was also negative, with decliners outpacing advancers on the New York Stock Exchange by near 2 to 1.

Dollar General Corp dropped 9.2 percent at $48.64, the worst percentage performer on the S&P 500, after the discount chain cut the top end of its full-year profit forecast. The company warned of moderating sales growth and declining margins as frugal shoppers make it difficult to raise prices.