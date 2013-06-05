* ADP report and other data to provide clues on Fed move
* Concern Fed may slow stimulus weighs on world markets
* Futures off: S&P 8 pts; Dow 64 pts; Nasdaq 12.75 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Wednesday, ahead of a slew of economic reports which includes
data on private sector jobs, amid lingering concerns that the
Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic stimulus
program.
Among data due are a private sector jobs report, factory
orders and the ISM non-manufacturing index. Investors will
peruse these for clues on the state of the economy and the Fed's
future moves. The Federal Reserve's beige book is also on tap.
"Volatility has been rising due to increasing skepticism
about the market's rally," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"It's all about the ADP and the beige book today. If the
consensus is for stronger growth ahead for the economy, that
will increase the Fed fear factor."
S&P 500 futures fell 8 points and were below fair
value on Wednesday, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost
64 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 12.75 points.
The ADP private-sector payroll report is due at 8:15 a.m.
EDT (1215 GMT). Analysts in a Reuters survey expect a reading of
165,000 in May versus 119,000 in April.
Japan's Nikkei share average sagged to a two-month low
Wednesday, weighing down global shares, after investors failed
to be enthused by a speech by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his
growth strategy to revive the world's third-largest economy.
European shares fell on concerns about a possible tapering
of U.S economic stimulus measures, while a broker downgrade
knocked back supermarket retailer Carrefour.
U.S. productivity and costs data is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT,
while both factory orders data and the ISM non-manufacturing
index are due at 10:00 a.m. EDT.
The Fed's beige book, a report on economic conditions of the
Federal Open Market Committee, is due at 2:00 p.m. EDT.
American International Group Inc said Tuesday a
proposed $8.5 billion settlement between Bank of America Corp
BAC.N and investors of Countrywide Financial Corp
mortgage-backed securities was not big enough.
U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming a recent
decline as investors sold growth-oriented sectors on speculation
the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic stimulus.
The decline followed comments from Kansas City Federal
Reserve Bank President Esther George, who urged the Fed to ease
off its aggressive bond purchases, saying this would help wean
financial markets off their dependence on ultra-easy money from
the U.S. central bank.