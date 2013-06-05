* Investors cautious on worries Fed may slow stimulus
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 5 Wall Street was set to open
lower Wednesday amid lingering concern that the Federal Reserve
may slow the pace of its economic stimulus program.
A private sector jobs report showed companies picked up the
pace of hiring in May, though job growth remained sluggish. The
data, ahead of the crucial nonfarm payrolls report Friday, had
little impact on stock futures trading.
"The market is overlooking this disappointing number, and
putting greater emphasis on the nonfarm payrolls for better
clues on what the Fed is going to do," said Andrew Wilkinson
chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. LLC.
A separate report showed a gauge of U.S. labor-related costs
fell in the first quarter by the most in four years, although
the reading appeared distorted by a shift in employee
compensation during the prior period to avoid a tax hike.
S&P 500 futures fell 6.8 points and were below fair
value on Wednesday, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost
45 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 9 points.
Trading has been volatile over the past few weeks amid a
slew of economic reports and comments from Fed officials that
hinted on when the Fed may start reducing its stimulus efforts,
which have powered this year's stock market rally.
The market is expected to continue to be volatile this week,
with intraday swings of more than 1 percent in either direction
during a single trading session.
After the market opens, factory orders and the ISM
non-manufacturing index are due at 10:00 a.m. EDT.
The Fed's beige book, a report on economic conditions of the
Federal Open Market Committee, is due at 2:00 p.m. EDT.
Investors will peruse it for clues on the Fed's bond-buying
program.
"The Fed is likely to say we are in for moderate growth and
I don't think anything will be significantly different from
previous months," Wilkinson said.
American International Group Inc said Tuesday a
proposed $8.5 billion settlement between Bank of America Corp
BAC.N and investors of Countrywide Financial Corp
mortgage-backed securities was not big enough. AIG shares were
down 0.6 percent in premarket trading.
The U.S. Treasury Department said it will begin another
round of sales of the General Motors Co stock it acquired
during the government's bailout of the U.S. auto sector. The
stock was down 0.5 percent in premarket trading.
Japan's Nikkei share average sagged to a two-month low
Wednesday, weighing down global shares. European shares fell on
concerns about a possible tapering of U.S economic stimulus
measures.
U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming a recent
decline as investors sold growth-oriented sectors on speculation
the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic stimulus.