* Investors cautious on worries Fed may slow stimulus
* Fed beige book to provide more clues on growth
* U.S. labor costs drop at fastest pace since 1947
* Indexes off: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
amid concern the Federal Reserve may ease up on its economic
stimulus efforts, as market participants looked ahead to the
release of the Fed beige book later in the day.
Investors will look to the Fed's beige book - a report on
economic conditions of the Federal Open Market Committee, set
for release at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) - for clues on the
health of the economy and the longevity of the Fed's bond-buying
program.
Major U.S. stock indexes fluctuated between modest gains and
losses shortly after the open, signaling another volatile
session. Losses were across the board, though recent decliners
like energy and technology stocks fell less than other sectors.
The S&P 500 utilities sector index fell nearly 1
percent, weighing the most on the index, while the energy sector
index dipped less than 0.1 percent.
Still, investors will likely hold off on big bets until
Friday, when the key nonfarm payrolls report is released.
"There is some general caution out there. While the numbers
this morning weren't surprising, they weren't something that
would make people get into the market and take indexes to new
highs," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"The Fed's beige book potentially could give some insight
into how serious (the Fed) might be about tapering (stimulus
efforts) which would trigger quick market reaction."
Trading has been volatile over the past few weeks in the
wake of economic reports and comments from Fed officials that
have hinted on when the Fed may start reducing its stimulus
efforts, which have powered this year's stock market rally.
The CBOE Volatility index VIX shot up nearly 4
percent to 16.91.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.47
points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,128.07. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.16 points, or 0.32 percent, at
1,626.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.99
points, or 0.17 percent, at 3,439.27.
U.S. service sector activity picked up in May, an industry
report showed, and the Commerce Department said factory orders
grew in April, though less than analysts had expected. The
market's reaction to both was muted.
A more important report came earlier in the day from the
private sector, which showed companies had picked up the pace of
hiring in May, though job growth remained sluggish.
Another report showed a gauge of U.S. labor-related costs
fell in the first quarter by the most in four years.
The U.S. Treasury Department said it will begin a fresh
round of sales of the General Motors Co stock it acquired
during the government's bailout of the U.S. auto sector. GM
shares were down 0.8 percent at $34.67.
Apple shares fell 0.5 percent to $447.05 after
Samsung Electronics scored a victory in the rivals'
long-running dispute over mobile device patents.
Japan's Nikkei share average sagged to a two-month low
Wednesday, weighing down global shares. European shares fell on
concerns about a possible tapering of U.S economic stimulus
measures.