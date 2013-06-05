* Investors cautious as Fed may slow stimulus
* Private-sector hiring latest weak economic sign
* U.S. labor costs drop at fastest pace since 1947
* Indexes off: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks dropped on
Wednesday, with the Dow falling below 15,000, amid concern
central banks' easy money policies to rescue the weak economy
may not be enough for markets to extend this year's gains.
The S&P 500 has fallen more than 3 percent since hitting an
all-time closing high on May 21 as investors worry about a
possible trimming of the U.S. Federal Reserve's unconventional
bond-buying policy to boost growth.
The Fed's "Beige Book" report did little to change the day's
trend. The report, based on discussions with business contacts,
showed the U.S. economy expanded at a "modest to moderate" pace
since mid-April while hiring remained relatively subdued.
"I think we're at the point where there hasn't been a lot of
good news, and the level of concern over the Fed's next action
is kind of overwhelming. The pullback that started a couple of
weeks ago with Bernanke's comments has picked up momentum," said
Fred Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in
Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Earlier, a private sector report showed companies had picked
up the hiring pace in May, though job growth remained sluggish.
Selling was broad-based, led by the S&P 500 materials index
, down 1.9 percent, and the S&P financial index
, off 1.7 percent. Decliners outpaced advancers on the
New York Stock Exchange by about 4 to 1.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 196.56
points, or 1.30 percent, at 14,980.98. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 20.73 points, or 1.27 percent, at
1,610.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 41.31
points, or 1.20 percent, at 3,403.95.
Adding to the bearish tone, Japanese shares fell to a
2-month low after a speech by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his
growth strategy to revive the world's third-largest economy
disappointed investors.
Even with the S&P's recent decline, the benchmark index is
up about 13 percent for the year, leading some market
participants to believe the stock market has risen as far as it
can for the time being. Mixed economic data and doubts about the
ability of the world's major central banks to prop up markets
support the doubts.
Apple shares fell 0.8 percent to $445.80 after
Samsung Electronics scored a victory in the rivals'
long-running dispute over mobile device patents.