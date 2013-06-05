* Investors cautious as Fed may slow stimulus
* Private-sector hiring latest weak economic sign
* Put activity jumps in sector ETFs
* Indexes off: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks dropped 1 percent
on Wednesday, extending a recent selloff, as investors grappled
with concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back
its bond-buying stimulus while the economy is still sluggish.
Selling was broad-based, with all but two of the S&P sectors
down more than 1 percent. The materials index fell 2.1
percent as the day's worst performer. Decliners outpaced
advancers on the New York Stock Exchange by more than 4 to 1.
Analysts said recent selling could suggest the market may be
moving away from its seven-month rally. The benchmark S&P 500
has now fallen 3.6 percent since its all-time closing high on
May 21, a day before Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S.
central bank may decide to taper its stimulus in the next few
policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining traction.
"I think we're to the point where there hasn't been a whole
lot of good news, and the level of concern regarding the Fed's
action is kind of overwhelming and has set up a modest tone
consistent with a pullback," said Fred Dickson, chief market
strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
One strong signal of a change in trend has been the rotation
out of interest-rate sensitive stocks, which has coincided with
a rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields, Dickson said. Those stocks
had been among the biggest gainers in this year's rally. The S&P
500 utilities sector is down 7.4 percent since May 21.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 216.95
points, or 1.43 percent, at 14,960.59. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 22.48 points, or 1.38 percent, at
1,608.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 43.78
points, or 1.27 percent, at 3,401.48.
The Dow and Nasdaq registered their biggest percentage
drops in about six weeks, while the S&P 500 came close to
breaking below its 50-day moving average at 1,604, a possible
signal of more bearish sentiment.
Economic data has been mixed, which has left investors
caught between fears the Fed will reduce its stimulus and worry
that the economy is still weak.
A private sector report showed companies had picked up the
hiring pace in May, though job growth remained sluggish. The
Fed's Beige Book report did little to change the day's trend.
The report said the economy expanded at a "modest to
moderate" pace since mid-April while hiring remained relatively
subdued.
The government's monthly employment report, a key economic
indicator, is scheduled for Friday.
Apple shares fell 0.9 percent to $445.11 after
Samsung Electronics scored a victory in the rivals'
long-running dispute over mobile device patents.
In a bearish signal, put option activity increased across
all sectors of exchange-traded funds. Large blocks of June and
July puts were bought on the Materials Select Sector SPDR
, said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic
Ruffy. Shares of the ETF closed down 2.2 percent at $39.55.
"This appears to be mostly protective put buying to hedge
portfolios on fears of further market volatility," Ruffy said.
Puts, which convey the right to sell an underlying security at a
fixed price by a certain date, are often used to protect an
investor's holdings against adverse moves.
A total of 4.87 million puts and 3.08 million calls changed
hands in the ETF sector on Wednesday, above the combined recent
daily average of 6.32 million contracts, according to options
analytics firm Trade Alert.
In the SPDR S&P 500 Trust, traders exchanged a total
of 3.76 million contracts, with puts outpacing calls by a factor
of nearly 2 to 1, data from Trade Alert show. The most active
option was the June $160 strike put, with volume of 149,195
contracts traded. Shares closed down 1.5 percent at $161.18.
Volume was roughly 7 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, above the average
daily closing volume of about 6.36 billion this year.
Decliners outpaced advancers by more than 3 to 1 on the
Nasdaq.