* Futures tumble as Draghi speaks
* Costco same-store sales miss estimate
* Futures: Dow down 16 pts, S&P down 1.7, Nasdaq up 0.75
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stocks were poised for a
slightly lower open on Thursday, indicating stocks may fall for
a third straight day in the wake of comments from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
Futures erased their earlier gains to turn negative as
Draghi spoke at an ECB news conference, saying ECB policy will
remain accommodative for as long as needed, but that the
Governing Council ruled out the possibility of lowering the
bank's deposit rate into negative territory.
"It is troubling you get a nine, ten point reversal in
futures prior to the opening but it is certainly central banker
driven, whether it is the ECB, Bank of Japan, the Fed, that is
what dictates the market direction," said Joe Saluzzi,
co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"Sooner or later these central bankers have to cut the cord
and when they do, then the market will stand on its own."
The S&P 500 dropped more than 1 percent Wednesday and
has lost 1.9 percent over the past two sessions as concerns
mounted that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its
bond-buying stimulus before the economy is strong enough to
stand on its own.
The two-day drop for the benchmark S&P index was the worst
back-to-back performance since a 2.1 percent decline in
mid-April.
Ahead of Friday's payrolls report, economic data showed
weekly initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined
11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 346,000. Economists in a Reuters
survey had forecast a total of 345,000 new filings compared with
354,000 in the prior week.
"If you are bullish and you think it's a better than
expected number tomorrow, you are putting some money to work, if
you are worried the jobs numbers are going to be soggy, you are
staying put for now," said Joseph Quinlan chief market
strategist at Chief Market Strategist at U.S. Trust, Bank of
America Private Wealth Management in New York.
Wednesday's ADP National Employment report showed private
employers accelerated hiring in May from the prior month, but
the gains fell short of expectations.
The S&P 500 had run up to a record high on May 21, partly
fueled by the belief that softer economic data would ensure the
Fed would keep its stimulus measures in place, as opposed to
scaling them back earlier than expected.
S&P 500 futures lost 1.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 16
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.75 point.
Retailers will be eyed as they report monthly sales results.
Costco Wholesale Corp reported May same-store sales
that missed analyst estimates, due to a relatively stronger
dollar and weak gasoline prices.