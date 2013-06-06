* Futures tumbled as Draghi spoke, erasing early gains
* Costco same-store sales miss estimate
* Dow up 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stocks advanced Thursday
as investors bought shares offering value after a two-day drop,
though gains were limited by comments from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi.
Stock index futures had erased earlier gains to turn
negative before the market's opening as Draghi spoke at an ECB
news conference, saying ECB policy would remain accommodative
for as long as needed, but that the Governing Council ruled out
lowering the bank's deposit rate into negative territory.
"It is troubling when you get a nine-, ten-point reversal in
futures prior to the opening, but it is certainly central
banker-driven, whether it is the ECB, Bank of Japan, the Fed,
that is what dictates the market direction," said Joe Saluzzi,
co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"Sooner or later these central bankers have to cut the cord
and when they do, then the market will stand on its own."
The S&P 500 dropped more than 1 percent Wednesday and
has lost 1.9 percent over the past two sessions amid concerns
the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its bond-buying stimulus
before the economy is strong enough to stand on its own.
The two-day drop for the benchmark S&P index was the worst
back-to-back performance since a 2.1 percent decline in
mid-April.
Ahead of Friday's payrolls report, economic data showed
weekly initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined
11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 346,000. Economists in a Reuters
survey had forecast a total of 345,000 new filings compared with
354,000 in the prior week.
"If you are bullish and you think it's a better than
expected number tomorrow, you are putting some money to work, if
you are worried the jobs numbers are going to be soggy, you are
staying put for now," said Joseph Quinlan chief market
strategist at Chief Market Strategist at U.S. Trust, Bank of
America Private Wealth Management in New York.
Wednesday's ADP National Employment report showed private
employers accelerated hiring in May from the prior month, but
the gains fell short of expectations.
The S&P 500 had run up to a record high on May 21, partly
fueled by the belief that softer economic data would ensure the
Fed would keep its stimulus measures in place, as opposed to
scaling them back earlier than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 22.58 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 14,983.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 4.02 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,612.92. The
Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 13.94 points, or 0.41
percent, to 3,415.42.
Retailers will be eyed as they report monthly sales results.
Costco Wholesale Corp edged up 0.8 percent to $110.04
after it reported May same-store sales that missed analyst
estimates, due to a relatively stronger dollar and weak gasoline
prices. The S&P retail index was off slightly, down
0.04 percent.
The Nasdaq moved higher, boosted by gains in networking
stocks such as Ciena Corp, which jumped 14 percent to
$18.60 after the company reported a surprise second-quarter
profit on an adjusted basis and forecast stronger-than-expected
revenue for the current quarter.
Fellow network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc
rose 1.2 percent to $24.60 as one of the biggest boosts to the
Nasdaq 100 index. The NYSE Arca network index
advanced 2.6 percent.