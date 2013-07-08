* Alcoa reports earnings after the market's close
* Proxy firm recommends Michael Dell's buyout offer
* Goldman Sachs sees year-end S&P at 1,750
* Futures up: Dow 56 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 15.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. stocks were set to rise on
Monday, putting the S&P 500 on pace for its third straight
advance after a robust June payrolls report and before the start
of quarterly earnings reports after the market's close.
The benchmark S&P index rose 1 percent on Friday
after government data showed the economy created more jobs than
expected, another sign of steady growth. But many traders were
away, extending the Independence Day holiday on Thursday. Volume
was light and trading volatile.
"Today we will get a better read, but we do have (Friday's
gains) to work with, so we are already in the green on that
data," said Peter Kenny, chief market strategist at Knight
Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"Any shift lower from here would not necessarily be a vote
of no confidence or a vote of caution for the market."
Dow component Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. aluminum
producer, kicks off the earnings season after the market's
close. The company is expected to report earnings of 6 cents per
share on revenue of $5.83 billion.
Goldman Sachs analyst Davis Kostin said in a note to clients
that rising earnings, coupled with stable margins, should lift
the S&P 500 by 8 percent to Goldman's year-end target of 1,750.
The index ended at 1,632 on Friday.
S&P 500 futures rose 7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 56
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 15.5 points.
Analysts' expectations call for S&P 500 earnings growth to
rise 2.9 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, while
quarterly revenue is forecast to increase 1.6 percent from a
year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"This earnings season the big question, more than it has
been in four years, is going to be top line and revenue growth -
not financial engineering, not cost savings, not cost cutting.
Where is the organic growth that leads to not just stabilization
but a sense there is a demand component to this?" said Kenny.
Later in the week, earnings are expected from JPMorgan Chase
& Co and Wells Fargo & Co.
Dell Inc climbed 2.7 percent to $13.38 in premarket
trading after investment advisory firm ISS recommended
shareholders vote for Chief Executive Michael Dell's $24.4
billion offer for the PC maker.
Vivendi is exploring alternative moves to extract
cash from its Activision Blizzard unit after failing to
sell part of its 61 percent stake in the U.S. video games
business, the Financial Times reported on its website on Sunday.
Cytokinetics Inc shares slumped 11.4 percent to
$11.35 before the opening bell after the company disclosed a
study programming error in a developmental drug.