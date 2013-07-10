* Minutes from Fed's June meeting due
* Market dips after four-day climb
* Family Dollar shares at seven-month high after earnings
* Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P off 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Alison Griswold
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Wednesday, stalling after a four-day rally as attention turned
to the afternoon release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's
June meeting.
The minutes from the June 18-19 meeting of the U.S. Federal
Open Market Committee will be released at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800
GMT), and scrutinized by investors for any hints on the central
bank's plan to wind down its massive monetary stimulus.
"I think all eyes are really on that Fed meeting and the
minutes that come out," said Anthony Conroy, head trader for
ConvergEx in New York.
"People are trying to figure out exactly when, how big, and
how quickly, so that's bringing a little bit of nervousness."
Family Dollar Stores Inc gained 4.3 percent to
$66.74 and was the S&P 500's best performer after the discount
chain posted quarterly earnings. The company's shares were
trading at a seven-month high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 31.18
points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,269.16. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.30 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,649.02.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.11 points, or 0.06
percent, at 3,506.37.
The S&P 500 rose 2.4 percent in the past four
sessions, pushing the benchmark index to within 1 percent of its
May 21 all-time closing high of 1,669.16. Those gains came
largely on waning fears about imminent reductions to the Fed's
$85 billion a month in bond purchases.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke spooked investors last month when
he said the economy was expanding strongly enough for the
central bank to start slowing the pace of its purchases later
this year. Firms that deal directly with the Fed currently see
the reductions beginning in September, according to a Reuters
poll.
Bernanke will speak at 4:10 p.m. (2010 GMT) before the
National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge,
Massachusetts. Like the minutes, his comments will be eyed for
clues about the Fed's stimulus plans.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday morning,
analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to grow 2.6 percent in the
second quarter from a year ago, while revenue is forecast to
increase 1.5 percent from a year ago.
Financial shares were weakest, with PNC Financial Services
dropping 2.6 percent to $74.27 and Wells Fargo & Co
down 1.9 percent to $41.91.
After the close, earnings are expected from fast-food
restaurant operator Yum Brands Inc.
Nabors Industries Ltd fell 5.4 percent to $15.13 and
was the worst performers on the S&P 500 after the owner of the
world's largest land-drilling rig fleet, warned on Tuesday that
its second-quarter operating profit would fall short of market
expectations.
Fastenal Co slipped 2 percent to $46.17 after the
industrial and construction supply company posted second-quarter
earnings that matched Wall Street expectations.