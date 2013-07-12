* JPMorgan profit jumps in quarter

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stock index futures were little changed Friday after stocks closed at fresh highs a day earlier, in the wake of quarterly results from JPMorgan and ahead of data on inflation and consumer sentiment.

* The S&P 500 index and the Dow industrials closed at record highs on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank will keep a loose monetary policy for some time to lower the unemployment rate.

*JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, dipped 0.5 percent to $54.85 in premarket trade. The bank reported a 31 percent jump in quarterly profit as trading revenue rebounded.

* Wells Fargo & Co is also due to report.

* The June Producer Price Index is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 0.5 percent rise in PPI, with a 0.1 percent rise excluding volatile food and energy items.

* The benchmark S&P index has risen 3.8 percent over the past six sessions. That's its longest winning streak since early March, when the index climbed for seven sessions on positive data, hopes for rosy results and signals from the Fed that it would continue to backstop the economy.

* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers preliminary July consumer sentiment index is scheduled for release at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 85.0 compared with 84.1 in the final June report.

* S&P 500 futures were flat and were roughly even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 2 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 3.25 points.

* Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' second-quarter earnings to have grown 2.5 percent from a year earlier, with revenue up 1.5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* U.S. defense firm General Dynamics is in talks to deliver battle tanks to Saudi Arabia, beating out German rival Krauss-Maffei Wegmann for the lucrative deal, a German newspaper reported.

* European shares gained ground Friday, supported by the Federal Reserve's commitment to stimulus.

* Investors in Asian stocks turned cautious even after a record close on Wall Street as markets braced for China's second-quarter economic growth data on Monday that could offer telling evidence of weakness in the world's second-biggest economy.