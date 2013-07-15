* China's Q2 growth slows, but not as bad as some had feared
* U.S. economic data on tap includes retail sales, Empire
State
* Futures up: Dow 30 pts, S&P 2.4 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts
NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Monday after data overseas suggested the slowdown in
economic growth in China - the world's second-largest economy -
was not as bad as some had feared.
* China's annual GDP growth slowed to 7.5 percent in the
period from April to June. Asian and European stocks rose on
relief growth was not lower after a surprise fall in exports in
June.
* Analysts also said the slowdown would encourage the
government to push harder on reforms.
* An advance during Monday's session on Wall Street would
push major indexes to new peaks. Both the Dow Jones industrial
average and the S&P 500 ended Friday's session at record closing
highs, though the point and percentage gains for the day were
slim.
* Airlines over the weekend expressed confidence in the
safety of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner following a fire on one
of the jets last week. Boeing's shares were up 1.1 percent at
$103.00 in light premarket volume.
* Among U.S. economic data for the day, investors will take
in reports on retail sales for June and regional manufacturing
in New York state for July at 8:30 am ET (1230 GMET). Business
inventories for May will be released later in the morning.
* S&P 500 futures rose 2.4 points but were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 30
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10.25 points.
* Over the past three weeks, the benchmark S&P 500 has
erased the losses of nearly 6 percent from the selloff triggered
by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in late May, when he
first raised the prospect of trimming the central bank's $85
billion in monthly bond purchases. Since then, the market has
been getting reassurance from Bernanke and other Fed officials
that the U.S. central bank will keep monetary policy loose for
some time.
* Investors' attention will be on Bernanke's testimony in
front of lawmakers later in the week. Fed Board Governor Tarullo
will speak on regulatory reform on Monday.