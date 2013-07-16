* Consumer prices and industrial production data on tap

* Goldman Sachs to report earnings

* Futures up: S&P 0.8 pt, Dow 9 pts, Nasdaq 1.75 pts

NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of data on inflation and industrial production, and corporate earnings from major firms like Goldman Sachs.

* Economic data on consumer prices, industrial production and housing comes a day ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. Markets will be closely eyeing his comments for clues on when the Fed may start reducing its bond-buying program.

* Consumer price data for June is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) and the industrial production data is on tap for 9:15 a.m. EDT. The National Association of Home Builders housing market index for July is due at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

* Goldman Sachs shares are likely to be in the spotlight with the bank's earnings due ahead of the bell, and especially after Citigroup's strong earnings on Monday that helped the S&P 500 higher for an eighth straight day, which was the longest streak since mid-January.

* Other companies due to report earnings include Yahoo and Johnson & Johnson.

* S&P 500 futures rose 0.8 point and were in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 9 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.75 points.

* European stock markets fell after the ZEW German economic sentiment indicator unexpectedly declined in July.