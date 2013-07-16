NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stocks added to losses in late morning trade on Tuesday, weighed by declines in the energy and utilities sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.42 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,451.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.66 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,676.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.33 points, or 0.29 percent, at 3,597.16.