US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stocks added to losses in late morning trade on Tuesday, weighed by declines in the energy and utilities sectors.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.42 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,451.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.66 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,676.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.33 points, or 0.29 percent, at 3,597.16.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)