* Bank of America up after earnings

* Housing starts below expectations

* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stock indexes advanced modestly at the open on Wednesday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated the central bank's plan to begin to scale back its bond-buying program later this year.

In prepared remarks ahead of his semiannual monetary policy report before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), Bernanke stayed near the timeline he first laid out last month, saying the Fed's bond-buying program would cease by mid-2014, although he stressed the plan could be subject to change.

Financial markets have been highly sensitive to speculation over when the Fed will start to wind down its bond-buying program. Comments by Bernanke and minutes from a Fed meeting in late May triggered a 6-percent drop in the S&P 500 in the month that followed.

But statements from Bernanke and Fed officials in recent weeks have placated investors and erased those declines, with the S&P rallying to fresh record highs on Monday.

"It's probably a fair assessment of the situation and it's probably what the average investor expected," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.

"We had a few communication mishaps earlier in the summer and my view is he just wanted to eliminate all doubt - clarity is good."

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 31.34 points, or 0.20 percent, to 15,483.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.85 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,682.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 12.13 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,610.63.

Later in the session at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), the Fed will release its Beige Book of regional economic conditions.

Financial stocks advanced, led by gains in Bank of America Corp, up 1.6 percent to $14.14, and BNY Mellon Corp , which rose 3.9 percent to $31.54, after they reported quarterly earnings.

But the sector's advance was checked as PNC Financial fell 2.4 percent to $72.70 in the wake of its second-quarter results. The S&P financial sector gained 0.2 percent.

Other S&P 500 companies scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday include American Express Co, eBay Inc , IBM and Intel Corp.

Economic data showed housing starts dropped 9.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 836,000 units, the lowest level since August last year and below the 959,000 forecast.

American Express fell 3.4 percent to $75.61 as the biggest drag on both the Dow and S&P 500 after the European Commission said it would propose a limit of 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent on the fees that banks charge to process debit card and credit card transactions. Visa Inc dipped 0.3 percent to $187.87 and MasterCard Inc shed 0.7 percent to $585.65.

Mattel Inc slumped 7.1 percent to $43.05 after the world's largest toymaker reported a weaker-than-expected 23 percent drop in profit as Barbie sales fell for the fourth straight quarter.

Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' second-quarter earnings to have grown 3 percent from a year earlier, with revenue up 1.5 percent, according to data from Thomson Reuters.

Of the 36 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results through Tuesday morning, 63.9 percent beat analysts' expectations, and 55.6 percent surpassed revenue estimates.