* Dow, S&P 500 on track for first negative week in five
* Expedia loses a fourth of its market cap after results
* Zynga won't pursue real-money gaming, shares tumble
* Dow down 0.6 pct, S&P 500 off 0.4 pct, Nasdaq off 0.2 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stocks fell on Friday,
putting the Dow and the S&P 500 on track to post their first
negative week in five ahead of a busy data week and as a strong
July winds down.
With three trading days left in the month, the S&P 500 is
set to post its best month since January. The Nasdaq's advance
makes July so far the best month in a year and a half.
"It's not uncommon for short-term traders to lock a little
bit of profits, especially after everyone had a terrible June,"
said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING Investment
Management in New York.
June was the first negative month for U.S. stocks since
October.
"Coming into the last week of a good month, it's not a crazy
idea to take some profits."
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 industry sector indexes fell
and 26 of the 30 Dow components were also down. Zemsky pointed
at the broad decline as an indication of profit-taking.
Among the most active names, Expedia shares plunged
24.7 percent to $48.92 a day after the online travel agency
reported a quarterly profit far short of market estimates.
Starbucks shares rose 6.9 percent to $72.87 a day
after the world's biggest coffee chain reported a
bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly profit.
Halfway through earnings season, 67.6 percent of S&P 500
companies that have reported results have beaten analysts'
expectations - in line with the 67 percent average beat in the
last four quarters.
About 56 percent of the companies have beaten revenue
expectations, more than the 48 percent of revenue beats in the
past four earnings seasons.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 95.31 points or
0.61 percent, to 15,460.30. The S&P 500 dropped 7.11
points or 0.42 percent, to 1,683.14. The Nasdaq Composite
slipped 5.83 points or 0.16 percent, to 3,599.36.
The S&P 500 is facing resistance at the 1,700 level.
For the week, the S&P 500 is down about 0.53 percent, its
first negative week in five. But the benchmark is up 4.8 percent
so far in July, its best month since January.
The Dow is down about 0.54 percent for the week. If that
trend holds through the closing bell, this would also be the
Dow's first negative week in five. For July, the Dow is up 3.7
percent.
The Nasdaq is up 5.8 percent in July so far, its best
monthly gain in a year and half. For the week, the Nasdaq is up
about 0.33 percent.
Zynga Inc shares plunged 15.7 percent to $2.95 a
day after the company announced it will largely abandon plans
for real-money gaming in the United States.
Amazon shares turned higher despite a forecast that
disappointed on income and revenue. The stock rose 2.3 percent
to $310.41, a rebound from a session low at $295.55. Earlier on
Friday, Amazon's stock hit a 52-week high of $310.50. UBS raised
its price target on the stock to $305 from $275.
Vivendi plans to sell the bulk of its stake in
Activision Blizzard Inc to the video game maker and its
management for $8.2 billion in the French conglomerate's second
blockbuster deal in a week. Activision shares surged 14.2
percent to $17.35.