* Stock indexes poised for worst week since June
* Priceline gains on results, headed towards $1,000 a share
* BlackBerry open to going private, sources tell Reuters
* Futures down: Dow 46 pts, S&P 6.4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Friday, putting major indexes on track for their worst
week since June, as investors found few reasons buy with equity
prices near record levels.
* Wall Street has struggled this week, notching small moves
in light volume as an absence of trading incentives kept buyers
at bay. Comments from Federal Reserve officials, which
underlined confusion over when the central bank's stimulus
policy would start to slow, further added to uncertainty.
* In the latest comments from a Fed official, Richard
Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas,
reiterated that the central bank will probably begin cutting
back on its massive bond-buying stimulus next month, as long as
economic data continues to improve.
* While many investors are concerned that economic growth
will stall without the Fed's help, shares have been supported by
some strong earnings and encouraging data overseas.
* In China, industrial output rose more than expected,
adding to a string of data that indicated the economy may be
stabilizing after an extended period of tepid growth.
* S&P 500 futures fell 6.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slid 46
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 6.25 points.
* For the week so far, the Dow is down 1 percent, the S&P is
down 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq is down 0.6 percent.
* Online travel firm Priceline.com Inc rose 5.7
percent to $987 in premarket trading a day after it reported
earnings that beat expectations and gave a strong outlook. Some
analysts speculate the shares will cross $1,000 soon, which
would be a first for an Standard & Poor's 500 stock.
* Monster Beverage Corp shares fell 1.1 percent to
$62.77 in light premarket trading a day after the company
reported earnings that missed expectations.
* Of 442 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings
through Thursday morning, Thomson Reuters data showed that 67
percent topped analysts' expectations, matching the beat rate
over the past four quarters. In terms of revenue, 53.6 percent
exceeded estimates, more than the 48 percent rate over the past
four quarters, but below the 61 percent average since 2002.
* NRG Energy, Inc is the only S&P component
scheduled to report on Friday.
* June wholesale inventory data and sales data are due at
10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Inventories are seen rising 0.4
percent while sales are expected to rise 0.7 percent.
* U.S. shares of BlackBerry Ltd rose 8.9 percent to
$10.05 in premarket trading after Reuters reported that the
company was warming to the idea of going private, citing sources
familiar with the situation.
* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday that
its process of seeking a buyer for the company is "ongoing with
multiple parties engaged."
* Shares rose on Thursday, snapping a three-day string of
losses, as a gain in Microsoft boosted tech shares.