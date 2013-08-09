* Stock indexes poised for worst week since June
* Priceline gains on results, headed towards $1,000 a share
* BlackBerry open to going private, sources tell Reuters
* Futures down: Dow 40 pts, S&P 4.9 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stock index futures slipped
on Friday, putting major indexes on track for their worst week
since June, as investors found few reasons to buy with equity
prices near record levels.
Wall Street has struggled this week, notching small moves in
light volume, as an absence of trading incentives kept buyers at
bay. Comments from Federal Reserve officials, which underlined
confusion over when the central bank's stimulus policy would
start to slow, further added to uncertainty.
"We're in a very slow month, and profit taking is coming
back into the market," said Adam Hewison, president and chief
executive at INO Inc in Annapolis, Maryland. "We think the Dow
could test 15,400, but the bull market is still intact and we
should make another run at all-time highs soon."
In the latest comments from a Fed official, Richard Fisher,
president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, reiterated that
the central bank will probably begin cutting back on its massive
bond-buying stimulus next month, as long as economic data
continues to improve.
While many investors are concerned that economic growth will
stall without the Fed's help, shares have been supported by some
strong earnings and encouraging data overseas.
In China, industrial output rose more than expected, adding
to a string of data that indicated the economy may be
stabilizing after an extended period of tepid growth.
S&P 500 futures fell 4.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slid 40
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 6 points.
For the week so far, the Dow is down 1 percent, the S&P is
down 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq is down 0.6 percent.
Online travel firm Priceline.com Inc rose 6.1
percent to $990.44 in premarket trading a day after it reported
earnings that beat expectations and gave a strong outlook. Some
analysts speculate the shares will cross $1,000 soon, which
would be a first for a Standard & Poor's 500 stock.
Monster Beverage Corp shares fell 1.4 percent to
$62.60 in light premarket trading after the company reported
earnings Thursday that missed expectations.
Of 442 companies in the S&P 500 that reported results
through Thursday morning, Thomson Reuters data showed that 67
percent topped analysts' expectations, matching the beat rate
over the past four quarters. In terms of revenue, 53.6 percent
exceeded estimates, more than the 48 percent rate over the past
four quarters, but below the 61 percent average since 2002.
"Earnings have been good this quarter, but companies have
wrung out every efficiency they can," said Hewison. "It's hard
to see where more growth will come from."
June wholesale inventory data and sales data are due at
10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Inventories are seen rising 0.4
percent while sales are expected to rise 0.7 percent.
U.S. shares of BlackBerry Ltd jumped 9.9 percent to
$10.14 in premarket trading after Reuters reported that the
company was warming to the idea of going private, citing sources
familiar with the situation.
J.C. Penney Co shares fell 4 percent to $13.12. Late
Thursday, activist investor Bill Ackman sent a letter to the
retail chain's board, pushing to have a new chief executive
named in the next 30 to 45 days.
Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday that its
process of seeking a buyer for the company is "ongoing with
multiple parties engaged." Shares edged 0.7 percent higher to
$128.34 before the bell.
Wall Street rose on Thursday, snapping a three-day string of
losses, as a gain in Microsoft boosted tech shares.