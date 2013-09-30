* Possibility of budget deal before midnight seen as remote
* Energy, defense stocks fall
* Major indexes still on track for positive September
* Indexes down: Dow 0.68 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks fell on Monday as
the possibility of a last-minute deal to resolve a budget
impasse in Washington appeared remote, pushing the government
closer to a partial shutdown.
Losses were broad, with each of the ten major S&P 500
sectors lower on the day, led by energy and financials shares.
But the S&P 500 index managed to cut its initial losses
almost in half. Market participants have grown accustomed to
political battles in Washington resulting in a last-minute
accord and voiced skepticism any shutdown would last for an
extended period.
"People are getting immune to the fact that the government
might or might not shut down. It spooked people in the past, but
now we're seeing a mild reaction to a potential shutdown," said
Joseph Benanti, managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in
New York.
"We don't expect it to be long term."
The House of Representatives early on Sunday voted for an
emergency spending bill that includes a one-year delay of
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul despite
threats of a veto from the White House.
The Democratic-controlled Senate reconvenes at 2 p.m. (1800
GMT) and was poised to reject a funding measure that includes
the delay.
A shutdown would have wide-ranging implications for most
types of assets. If a deal were reached quickly, markets might
recover, but a prolonged shutdown could do significant harm to
the economy and consumer confidence. While a deal could still be
reached before the government's fiscal year ends at midnight on
Monday, such a possibility was considered unlikely.
Up to 1 million government employees could be furloughed
without a deal and, if the shutdown takes place, the Labor
Department will postpone issuing its closely-watched monthly
employment report scheduled for Friday.
Some market participants viewed any possible pullback in
equities as a buying opportunity, based on historical
performance after prior shutdowns and the low risk of a steep
decline.
In a note to clients, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst
Savita Subramanian said the risk of a correction of more than 10
percent from the political wrangling is a "low probability
event" and "given that valuation, sentiment and fundamentals
remain supportive, we would view such an event as a buying
opportunity."
Energy shares slumped 0.9 percent, dropping
alongside a 1 percent fall in U.S. crude oil prices as the
possible government shutdown stoked demand concerns. Exxon Mobil
fell 0.9 percent to $86.13 while Occidental Petroleum
lost 1.5 percent to $93.04.
Defense names also declined, as a government shutdown would
most likely diminish the amount of new contracts being granted.
Lockheed Martin Corp fell 1.2 percent to $127.63 and
Alliant Techsystems Inc lost 1 percent to $97.20. The
PHLX defense sector lost 0.8 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.52 points
or 0.68 percent, to 15,153.72, the S&P 500 lost 8.2
points or 0.48 percent, to 1,683.55 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 7.81 points or 0.21 percent, to 3,773.79.
Reflecting the uncertainty in Washington, the CBOE
Volatility index gained 7.8 percent. The index has risen
more than 19 percent in the last three sessions.
The S&P managed to find support at its 50-day moving average
of 1,679.96, breaking below that level then quickly rebounding.
The index is on track for its seventh decline in the last eight
sessions, in which it has dropped 2.5 percent.
For September, the Dow is up 2.2 percent, the S&P is
up 3 percent and the Nasdaq is up 5 percent.
In economic data on Monday, the Chicago Purchasing Managers
index rose more than expected in September, climbing to 55.7
from 53 in the previous month. Analysts were expecting a reading
of 54. The positive data had little lasting impact on the
market's gloomy tone.