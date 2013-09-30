* Senate rejects House-approved budget bill; gov't shutdown
more likely
* Major stock indexes end September with solid gains
* Energy, defense sectors hit; Healthcare stocks outperform
* Indexes down: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks closed lower on
Monday with just hours to go before a midnight deadline to avert
a federal government shutdown, but major indexes ended September
with solid monthly gains.
Losses were broad across the board and the decline
accelerated in late trading but the benchmark S&P 500 index
still ended up 3 percent for the month and 4.7 percent for the
quarter. The Nasdaq jumped more than 10 percent for the quarter,
its biggest quarterly gain since the first quarter of 2012.
With the law funding thousands of routine government
activities set to expire at midnight, U.S. Senate Democrats
killed a proposal by the Republican-led House of Representatives
to delay Obamacare for a year in return for temporary funding of
the federal government beyond Monday.
But market participants have grown accustomed to political
battles in Washington resulting in a last-minute accord and
voiced skepticism any shutdown would last for an extended
period.
"The reason the stock market is not down 10 or 15 percent is
because people are going, 'I've seen this movie before'," said
Jordan Waxman, managing director at HighTower Advisors in New
York.
Also calming market fears, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said the debate over raising the U.S. debt limit is
unlikely to change the country's sovereign rating as long as it
is short-lived. In 2011, similar political tension prompted the
loss of the United States' triple-A credit rating.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 128.57
points, or 0.84 percent, at 15,129.67. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.20 points, or 0.60 percent, at
1,681.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.12
points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,771.48.
For the month, the Dow rose 2.2 percent and the Nasdaq added
5.1 percent. For the quarter, the Dow was up 1.5 percent while
the S&P 500 gained 4.7 percent.
Among the day's decliners, energy shares slumped 0.8
percent, in line with a decline in U.S. crude oil prices as the
possible government shutdown stoked demand concerns. Exxon Mobil
fell 1 percent to $86.04 while Occidental Petroleum
lost 1 percent to $93.54.
Defense names also declined, as a government shutdown would
most likely diminish the number of new contracts. Lockheed
Martin Corp fell 1.3 percent to $127.55 and Alliant
Techsystems Inc lost 0.7 percent to $97.56. The PHLX
defense sector lost 0.8 percent.
Some healthcare stocks outperformed the broader market
including St. Jude Medical, up 2.4 percent at $53.64 and
Edwards Life, up 1.2 percent at $69.63. Boston Scientific
Corp was also up 1.9 percent at $11.74.
Some market participants viewed any pullback in equities as
a buying opportunity, based on historical performance after
prior shutdowns and the low risk of a steep decline.
Historically, Wall Street has managed to avoid steep
downside during similar incidents. During the federal government
shutdown from Dec. 15, 1995, to Jan. 6, 1996, the S&P 500 added
0.1 percent. During the Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 1995, shutdown, the
benchmark index rose 1.3 percent, according to data by Jason
Goepfert, president of SentimenTrader.com.
But the CBOE Volatility index, often used to measure
investor anxiety, was up 7.4 percent at 16.60. The index has
risen more than 19 percent in the last three sessions.
A government shutdown would have wide-ranging implications
for most assets. If a deal were reached quickly, markets might
recover, but a prolonged shutdown could harm the economy and
consumer confidence. While a deal could still be reached before
the government's fiscal year ends at midnight on Monday, such a
possibility was considered unlikely.
Up to 1 million government employees could be furloughed
and, if the shutdown takes place, the Labor Department will
postpone its closely-watched monthly employment report scheduled
for Friday.
In a note to clients, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst
Savita Subramanian said the risk of a correction of more than 10
percent from the political wrangling is a "low probability
event," and "given that valuation, sentiment and fundamentals
remain supportive, we would view such an event as a buying
opportunity."