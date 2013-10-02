NEW YORK Oct 2 U.S. stocks trimmed losses in afternoon trading on Wednesday with the Nasdaq briefly turning positive.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 67.23 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,124.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.88 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,692.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.12 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,816.87.