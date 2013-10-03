* Government shutdown enters third day, no end in sight
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 3 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a slightly lower open on Thursday amid lingering market
uncertainty as a partial U.S. government shutdown extended to a
third day and leaders in Congress showed no sign of progress
towards resolving the stalemate.
The situation in Washington has pressured equities, with the
S&P 500 having dropped in eight of the past 10 sessions.
While a short-term government closure is expected to have a
limited effect on the U.S. economy, the impact will be greater
as the deadlock continues, with market volatility expected to
spike.
Goldman Sachs estimated on Wednesday that a short-term
shutdown would slow U.S. economic growth by about 0.2 percentage
point, while a weeks-long disruption could weigh more heavily -
0.4 percentage point - as furloughed workers scale back personal
spending.
President Barack Obama met with Republican and Democratic
leaders in Congress late Wednesday to try to break the budget
deadlock that has shut down wide swaths of the government, but
there was no breakthrough and both sides blamed each other.
Obama's healthcare law was at the center of the impasse.
"We're supposed to pick stocks, and trying to decide how
political figures will negotiate is not Wall Street's strong
suit. That's a very uncomfortable situation to be in," said Kim
Forrest, senior equity research analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group
in Pittsburgh.
Because of the shutdown, up to 1 million Federal employees
were put on furlough, and the release of government economic
data - including potentially the key payroll report scheduled
for release on Friday - has been delayed. A Federal Reserve
official said the impasse could delay the central bank's ability
to assess whether its monetary stimulus efforts are still
needed.
Investors are also watching the situation for what it could
mean for the higher-stakes battle over the government's
borrowing power, which is expected to come to a head soon. The
Treasury has said the United States will exhaust its borrowing
authority no later than Oct. 17. If no deal is reached on
raising the debt ceiling, the U.S. could default on its debt.
"In the short term, this uncertainty could cause a lot of
disruption," said Forrest, "but if you have a longer-term time
frame, this might be a positive. We thought the market had
gotten ahead of itself, so this could be a chance to get in."
S&P 500 futures fell 2.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 38
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 5.5 points.
Despite the recent declines, buyers have come in as the S&P
approached its 50-day moving average of 1,679.99. The moving
average represents a measure of the near-term trend in the
market and often investors will buy in clusters at such levels.
The CBOE Volatility index, used to measure investor
anxiety, rose 6.8 percent to 16.60. The index has gained more
than 25 percent over the past two weeks.
Weekly jobless claims rose less than expected in the latest
week and remained at pre-recession levels, a signal of growing
strength in the labor market.
The Institute for Supply Management's September read on the
services sector will be released at 10:00 a.m. and is seen
dipping to 57.4 from 58.6 in the previous month.
Constellation Brands Inc dipped 0.4 percent to $58
before the bell, after reporting its second-quarter results and
raising its full-year outlook.
Tesla Motors Co shares fell 2.4 percent to $176.69
in premarket trading after an automotive blog published images
of a Model S electric sedan in flames after an accident.
BP Plc won a legal reprieve in its effort to force
the administrator of a settlement, relating to the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill, to tighten standards in assessing claims,
potentially sparing the oil company billions of dollars of extra
costs. U.S. shares rose 1.2 percent to $42.61 in
premarket trading.
Otsuka Holdings Co's $886 million bid for Astex
Pharmaceuticals Inc has run into opposition from an
activist shareholder who says the deal significantly undervalues
the U.S. biotech firm - a charge that Astex has denied.