* Debt ceiling deadline draws closer
* Cooper Tire slumps on buyout squabble
* Indexes off: Dow 0.99 pct, S&P 500 0.85 pct, Nasdaq 0.8
pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 7 U.S. stocks dropped on Monday as
the partial U.S. government shutdown dragged on with no signs
politicians were willing to relax positions over the
debt-ceiling limit or budget impasse.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner vowed on Sunday not to
raise the U.S. debt ceiling without a "serious conversation"
about what is driving the debt, while Democrats said it was
irresponsible and reckless to raise the possibility of a U.S.
default.
The United States faces a deadline of Oct. 17 to raise its
$16.7 trillion debt limit or risk an unprecedented debt default.
The two issues of emergency funding for the
government to operate and increase the U.S. borrowing authority
started out separately in the House but have been merged by the
pressure of time.
"Now you've got not only the budget but the debt ceiling and
time is running out and everybody knows it, including (the
politicians)," said Terry Morris, senior vice president and
senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company
in Reading, Pennsylvania.
"The longer this goes on, the more the uncertainty, the
closer the deadline and the more nervous investors are going to
be."
The S&P 500 has fallen for two straight weeks and is
down nearly 3 percent from its all-time high of 1,725.52 on
concerns about the effect of Washington dysfunction on the
economy.
Each of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with financials
and energy the worst performers. Exxon Mobil
Corp, down 1 percent to $85.42, and Wells Fargo & Co
, off 1.5 percent to $49.70 were the biggest drags on the
S&P 500 index.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 149.44 points
or 0.99 percent, to 14,923.14, the S&P 500 lost 14.4
points or 0.85 percent, to 1,676.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 30.381 points or 0.8 percent, to 3,777.373.
Apollo Tyres of India and U.S.-based Cooper Tire &
Rubber Co disagree over whether Apollo should pay a
lower price in its $2.5 billion takeover, the latest hurdle in a
deal beset by lawsuits, labor issues and unhappy Apollo
investors. Cooper Tire shares slumped 11.4 percent to $26.15.
U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry rose 4 percent to
$8.00 after several sources close to the matter said it is in
talks with Cisco Systems, Google Inc and SAP
about selling them all or parts of BlackBerry.