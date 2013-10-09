* President Obama to nominate Yellen as Fed chair Wed
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 9 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Wednesday, as expectations that Janet Yellen will be tapped
as the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve were tempered
by a continued stalemate in fiscal negotiations in Washington.
U.S. President Barack Obama will nominate Fed number two
Yellen on Wednesday. Investors expect her to tread carefully in
winding down economic stimulus, and to provide continuity with
the policies established under Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose
second term is due to expire on Jan. 31.
"The markets are finding consolation in Yellen's expected
nomination because that at least puts the monetary policy on a
more certain, or at least, a more familiar path," said Anastasia
Amoroso, Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in New
York.
"It does remove another hurdle, another piece of the puzzle,
another piece of uncertainty that the market likes to see
resolved."
The S&P 500 dropped 1.2 percent on Tuesday, its worst
decline since Aug. 27, sending the benchmark index to its lowest
level since Sept. 6 as traders cashed in gains in some of the
year's best performers.
In Washington, Obama said he would not hold talks on ways to
end the fiscal impasse while under threat from conservative
Republicans, but agreed to discuss anything, including his
healthcare plan, if they restore government funding and raise
the debt limit.
"From a market perspective, obviously the longer the
shutdown continues and the more it bleeds into the debt ceiling
debate, the more the compelling the reason to sell becomes,"
said Amoroso.
The crisis in Washington threatens to damage the fiscal
standing of the United States and to derail its fragile economic
recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.22 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 14,791.75, the S&P 500 gained 1.56
points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,657.01 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 14.825 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,680.009.
Alcoa Inc climbed 3.9 percent to $8.25 after the
aluminum producer reported better than expected earnings, as
strength at the unit that sells auto parts and other complex
items helped offset lower metal prices.
Yum! Brands Inc slumped 7.7 percent to $66.85 as
both the worst performer and biggest drag on the S&P 500 after
the KFC parent warned it will take longer than expected for
restaurant sales to rebound in China, which accounts for more
than half the company's overall operating profit.
Costco Wholesale Corp slipped 1.4 percent to
$110.69 after the retailer posted a 1 percent rise in quarterly
profit and a 3 percent increase in its same-store sales for the
month of September.
According to Thomson Reuters data, third-quarter earnings
are expected to grow 4.3 percent, and revenue 3 percent.
Men's Wearhouse rose 23.4 percent to $43.47 after it
rejected smaller rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc's
$2.3 billion takeover offer, saying it significantly undervalued
the company and could raise antitrust issues. Jos. A. Bank
shares rose 5.9 percent to $44.13.
Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc shares plunged 70.1
percent to $5.12 after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had placed a partial hold on patient enrollment
for trials of its cancer drug Iclusig. The Nasdaq biotech index
dropped 2 percent.