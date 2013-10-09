* Defensive sectors rebound, including utilities, telecom
* Nasdaq drops as the year's winning tech stocks falter
* Wall St looks past Washington impasse to more gains-poll
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct
By Julia Edwards
NEW YORK, Oct 9 U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday to
recover some of the day's earlier losses, and the year's
high-performing technology stocks fell, as investors anticipated
the nomination of Janet Yellen as U.S. central bank chairman and
as a political standoff continued in Washington.
The stalemate in Washington and expectations of Yellen's
nomination as Federal Reserve chief made for a volatile market
on Wednesday, leading investors to lock in profit on the year's
major gainers, many of them technology shares. Facebook was the
biggest drag on the Nasdaq 100, down 2.6 percent to
$45.92. The Nasdaq 100 index has had its biggest three-day drop
this week since June 2012.
The broader market was in somewhat better shape, with
defensive sectors such as telecommunications and utilities
rising on the day.
"With the uncertainty over the government shutdown and the
shaving away of the GDP each day, unfortunately, some investors
will start selling these things that were good for the year
rather than pulling off the laggards. And tech has been
performing very highly," said Michael Matousek, head trader at
U.S. Global Investors in San Antonio, Texas.
The CBOE Volatility Index, a measure of investor
anxiety, continued to rise, hitting 21.34, before retreating to
19.62. A level above 20 is generally associated with increasing
concern about the near-term direction of the market. Trading in
VIX options contracts reached a one-day record on Tuesday.
President Barack Obama and Congressional Republicans are
locked in a battle over funding the government and raising the
federal borrowing limit, expected to be surpassed by Oct. 17.
The crisis in Washington threatens to damage the credit
standing of the United States and to derail the nation's fragile
economic recovery.
Investors were optimistic about the expected nomination of
Yellen as Fed chairman, to be announced Wednesday afternoon.
They expect her to tread carefully in winding down the Fed's
economic stimulus and to provide continuity with the policies of
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose second term is due to expire on
Jan. 31.
"She is generally seen as more dovish than Bernanke," said
Matousek. "When you clear up the uncertainty of the government
shutdown and see that she will probably not taper at least until
January of February of 2014, you'll probably see a bid for some
of these tech companies again."
A poll by Reuters showed Wall Street strategists expect the
market to rebound toward the end of the year.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.26 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 14,823.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.01 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,658.46. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.26 points, or 0.39
percent, at 3,680.57.
The S&P 500 dropped 1.2 percent on Tuesday, its
worst decline since Aug. 27, sending the benchmark index to its
lowest level since Sept. 6 as traders cashed in gains in some of
the year's highest performing tech stocks.
Men's Wearhouse jumped 29.1 percent to $45.49 after
it rejected smaller rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc's
$2.3 billion takeover offer, saying it significantly undervalued
the company and could raise antitrust issues. Jos. A. Bank
shares rose 7.5 percent to $44.79.
Yum! Brands Inc fell 8.0 percent to $65.58 as both
the worst performer and biggest drag on the S&P 500 after the
KFC parent warned it will take longer than expected for
restaurant sales to rebound in China, which accounts for more
than half the company's overall operating profit.