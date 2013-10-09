* Both sides float idea of short-term rise in debt limit
* Obama invites Democrats, Republicans to White House to
talk
* Investors pleased Janet Yellen nominated to lead Fed
* Nasdaq drops as the year's winning tech stocks falter
* Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq off 0.5
pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 9 The Dow and S&P 500 rose on
Wednesday as Republicans and Democrats in Congress showed early
signs of a possible break in the impasse, and U.S. President
Barack Obama invited both sides for talks about ending the
government shutdown, now in its ninth day.
Wall Street rebounded in the afternoon after the Nasdaq fell
as much as 1 percent, with defensive sectors such as
telecommunications and utilities rising on the day.
The Nasdaq, however, closed lower for a third day, pressured
as investors sold this year's winning tech stocks including
Netflix Inc and Fastenal Co.
"With the uncertainty over the government shutdown and the
shaving away of the GDP each day, unfortunately, some investors
will start selling these things that were good for the year
rather than pulling off the laggards. And tech has been
performing very highly," said Michael Matousek, head trader at
U.S. Global Investors in San Antonio, Texas.
In the latest Washington developments, Republicans and
Democrats floated the possibility of a short-term increase in
the debt limit to allow time for broader negotiations on the
budget.
At the same time, Obama began inviting lawmakers from both
parties to the White House for meetings to discuss the
government shutdown and raising the debt limit.
The slight shift in tone was aided by a column by House
Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, who urged a
negotiated end to the stalemate but did not mention Republican
demands for linking changes in the federal healthcare law with
government funding.
The market was also relieved that Obama nominated Federal
Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to run the world's most
influential central bank, providing some relief to markets that
would expect her to tread carefully in winding down economic
stimulus.
Yellen, an advocate for aggressive action to stimulate U.S.
economic growth through low interest rates and large-scale bond
purchases, would succeed Fed chairman Ben Bernanke, whose second
term ends on Jan. 31.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 26.45
points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,802.98. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 0.95 point, or 0.06 percent, at 1,656.40. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.06 points, or 0.46
percent, at 3,677.78.
The CBOE Volatility Index, a measure of investor
anxiety, continued to rise, hitting 21.34, before retreating to
19.60. A level above 20 is generally associated with increasing
concern about the near-term direction of the market.
A poll by Reuters showed Wall Street strategists expect the
market to rebound toward the end of the year.
The S&P 500 dropped 1.2 percent on Tuesday, its worst
decline since Aug. 27, sending the benchmark index to its lowest
level since Sept. 6 as traders cashed in gains in some of the
year's highest performing tech stocks.
The Federal Reserve's shock decision last month not to
reduce its support for the U.S. economy was a "relatively close
call" for policymakers, according to minutes of the meeting that
also suggested there was still broad support to trim bond-buying
this year. Since last month's meeting, the outlook for scaling
back bond purchases has grown cloudier.
"Between slow growth and the shutdown, it's clear we're in
troubled times. I wouldn't expect any tapering for quarters from
now," said Todd Schoenberger, managing partner at LandColt
Capital in New York.
In company news, Darden Restaurants Inc shares
jumped 7.1 percent to $49.57 after the Wall Street Journal,
reported hedge fund Barington Capital LP had taken a 2.8 percent
stake in the owner of the Olive Garden and Red Lobster
restaurants.
Shares of Hewlett-Packard Co rallied nearly 9
percent to $22.60 after Chief Executive Meg Whitman said she
expects revenue to stabilize in 2014 with "pockets of growth"
before the business accelerates again in 2015.
Yum! Brands Inc fell 6.8 percent to $66.48 after the
KFC parent warned it will take longer than expected for
restaurant sales to rebound in China, which accounts for more
than half the company's overall operating profit.
Volume was light, with about 5.9 billion shares changing
hands on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT,
below the daily average so far this year of about 6.1 billion
shares.