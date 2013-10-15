* Citigroup adjusted profit hit by bond trading slowdown;
shares dip in premarket
* U.S. senators hint at possible fiscal deal on Tuesday
* Burberry names Bailey CEO as Ahrendts quits for Apple
* Futures mixed: Dow up 10 pts, S&P down 1.5 pts, Nasdaq up
5.75 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 15 U.S. stock futures edged lower
on Tuesday after Citigroup reported a marginal fall in adjusted
quarterly profit from ongoing businesses after the Federal
Reserve's decision to continue its bond-buying program for
longer than expected slowed trading by clients.
* Citigroup shares were off 1.6 percent at $48.80 in
premarket trade. The bank's third-quarter net income, adjusted
for certain items, slipped to $3.26 billion, or $1.02 per share,
from $3.27 billion, or $1.06 per share a year earlier.
* Futures were initally higher prior to Citigroup results on
signs of progress in Washington toward a deal to reopen the
government and lift the debt ceiling as the Oct 17 deadline
approaches.
* In a busy day of earnings, companies that are due to
report are Yahoo! Inc and Intel Corp after the
bell.
* Coca-Cola Co reported higher quarterly earnings and
lower revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong global sales of its
Coca-Cola brand products but challenged by volatility in some
parts of Europe. The stock was up 1.1 percent at $38.33.
* In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve's Empire
State Manufacturing survey is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* A month of combat in the U.S. Congress over government
spending showed signs late Monday of giving way to a Senate deal
to reopen shuttered federal agencies and prevent an economically
damaging default on federal debt.
* Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, and his
Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, ended a day of constant
talks with optimistic proclamations, as details leaked out of
the pact they were negotiating.
* Christopher Bailey, the designer credited with restoring
the cachet to fashion brand Burberry, is to become
chief executive next year when long-standing boss Angela
Ahrendts will move to Apple.
* Ahrendts, who has been Burberry boss for eight years,
during which time its share price has soared about 250 percent,
will take up a newly created position at Apple as a senior vice
president with oversight of retail and online stores. She will
report directly to CEO Tim Cook.
* Shares of Teradata Corp fell nearly 16 percent in
premarket trade, a day after plunging 110 percent late Monday
after the data analytics firm cut its full-year earnings
forecast by about 10 percent.
* S&P 500 futures lost 1.5 points and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose
10 points while Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.75 points.