* U.S. lawmakers begin last-ditch effort on debt ceiling
* Bank of America posts profit as loan-loss provisions drop
* About 6.6 percent of S&P 500 companies to report results
* Futures up: Dow 67 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. stock index futures gained
on Wednesday amid cautious optimism that U.S. politicians would
strike a last-minute deal to prevent the country from defaulting
on its debt, an event that could roil markets and economies
worldwide.
In another day of heavy earnings, 22 companies representing
6.6 percent of the S&P 500 index will report results, including
IBM, American Express and eBay after
the market close.
Bank of America Corp reported a third-quarter profit
of $2.22 billion, compared with a loss a year earlier, as
provisions for credit losses fell. The stock added 0.1 percent
in premarket trading after rising more than 1 percent earlier.
Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares were down 9
percent in premarket trading after the tool-maker lowered its
guidance for the year amid weakening emerging markets and as the
U.S. government shutdown has hurt organic growth.
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager,
said its third-quarter profit grew 15 percent, amid strong
global demand from its retail and institutional clients. The
stock was little changed in premarket trading.
"Earnings season has gotten off to a good start with the
vast majority of companies either meeting or beating estimates,
with an average surprise of 4.7 percent" so far, said Jonathan
Golub, chief U.S. market strategist at RBC Capital Markets in
New York.
He said 40 companies, representing about 12 percent of the
S&P 500's market capitalization, have reported so far in the
season.
"As expected, cyclical sectors have delivered better
relative results than less economically sensitive names, with
financials, industrials, discretionary, materials and technology
all posting positive surprises," Golub said.
S&P 500 futures rose 6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 67
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9 points.
The U.S. Senate prepared for a last ditch effort Wednesday
to avoid a historic lapse in the government's borrowing
authority, a breach that President Barack Obama has said could
lead to default and deliver a damaging blow to the global
economy.
After a day of stop-and-go negotiations, the top Democrat
and Republican in the U.S. Senate were said to be close to
agreeing on a proposal to raise the debt limit - and reopen the
partially shuttered government - for consideration by the full
Senate on Wednesday.
Markets were rattled after Fitch Ratings warned late Tuesday
that it could cut the sovereign credit rating of the U.S. from
AAA, citing the political brinkmanship over raising the federal
debt ceiling.
Apple Inc shares may be in the spotlight following
reports that the tech giant told manufacturers it will cut
orders for its new iPhone 5C smartphone for the fourth quarter,
according to a source familiar with the supply chain situation.
The stock was little changed in premarket trading.
Shares of Yahoo may lure attention a day after the
company reported third-quarter earnings that were slightly above
forecasts by analyst. Yahoo shares were up 2.9 percent in
premarket trading.