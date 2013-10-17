* IBM falls on weak revenue, subtracts 76 points from Dow
average
* Goldman Sachs falls 2.4 percent as trading revenue falls
* Verizon shares rise on quarterly earnings, telecoms gain
* Indexes: Dow off 0.03 pct; S&P up 0.66 pct; Nasdaq up 0.62
pct
By Julia Edwards
NEW YORK, Oct 17 The S&P 500 closed at a record
high on Thursday as investor confidence grew following a
last-minute deal to avoid a U.S. default, but
weaker-than-expected results from heavyweights IBM and Goldman
Sachs pressured the Dow.
The S&P 500's intraday record of 1732.92 broke the all-time
high set Sept. 19. Over 80 percent of stocks traded on the New
York Stock Exchange rose. Technology was the only S&P sector to
show a loss as IBM led the decline.
IBM shares hit a two-year low a day after reporting
weaker-than-expected revenue and subtracted 76 points from the
Dow industrial average. IBM also was the biggest decliner on the
S&P 500, ending down 6.4 percent at $174.78.
Congress approved an 11th-hour deal on Wednesday to end a
partial government shutdown and increase U.S. borrowing
authority, pulling the United States back from a possible
default on its debt.
The political wrangling has led some investors to believe
the U.S. Federal Reserve will have no choice but to leave its
fiscal stimulus measures in place for several more months. That
could keep stocks rising through the rest of the year.
"The scare that was created by the lengthy delay in
resolving the (fiscal) issue has created a situation that has
taken Fed tapering off the table for a considerable period
here," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush
Equity Management in San Francisco.
"That is why we saw buying over the last week and that is
why we will see continued buying for a few more days."
The CBOE Volatility Index, a measure of investor
anxiety, fell to 13.43, the lowest since Sept. 20, the week
before the government shutdown began.
Investors had worried that an extended shutdown would weigh
on economic growth and corporate outlooks. A Reuters survey
showed economists have grown less optimistic about prospects for
the economy as the fight over fiscal policy took its toll.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.98
points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,369.85. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 11.36 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,732.90.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.72 points, or 0.62
percent, at 3,863.15.
Trading volume was relatively light at 5.3 billion total
shares.
Goldman Sachs shares fell 2.4 percent to $158.32
after the fifth-largest U.S. bank by assets said third-quarter
revenue plunged 20 percent, hurt by weak mortgage and
bond-trading results.
So far, 54.4 percent of companies in the S&P 500 have beaten
Wall Street revenue estimates, down from the 61 percent average
since 2002 but above the 49 percent average for the past four
quarters.
EBay Inc dropped 3.9 percent to $51.38 and was the
biggest drag on the Nasdaq 100 index after the company
gave a disappointing holiday forecast a day earlier, saying the
U.S. economy had deteriorated partly because of the government
shutdown.
Among gainers, shares of Verizon Communications Inc,
the largest U.S. mobile operator, rose 3.5 percent to $48.90
after the company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter
earnings and revenue.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits dropped from a six-month high last week but remained
elevated as California continued to deal with a backlog related
to computer problems.
The pace of manufacturing growth in the U.S. mid-Atlantic
region slowed slightly in October, but firms' optimism about the
future hit a 10-year high, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank
said.