* Hasbro rallies after results; McDonald's edges lower
* Netflix, Texas Instruments to report after the close
* September home resales fall; price appreciation slows
* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Monday as investors looked to earnings to justify the
market's recent rise to an all-time high.
The Dow was lower after McDonald's Corp fell
following a weak fourth-quarter outlook, while Apple Inc
rallied after a positive brokerage report, helping the
Nasdaq.
Though only a small percentage of S&P 500 stocks have
reported earnings thus far, the season has been mixed, with
revenue growth especially a concern. Still, profits have largely
risen and many bellwether companies have topped expectations.
"It's too early to tell if results are strong, and so far
they're not enough to get excited or nervous about," said David
Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New
York.
Early results have suggested that "revenue growth looks
mediocre, but valuations remain attractive, so we remain
optimistic about equities," he said.
The S&P 500 on Friday capped its biggest weekly gain in
three months on stronger-than-expected earnings from Google
and Morgan Stanley, as well as a deal in
Washington temporarily resolving a political deadlock on the
budget and raising the debt-ceiling. The S&P made a record high.
Apple boosted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after Societe Generale
lifted its price target on the stock to $575 from $500 and
advised clients to buy shares. The stock rose 2.9 percent to
$523.79.
McDonald's fell 1 percent to $94.23 after it reported
revenue that missed estimates and warned global October sales
could be relatively flat. Hasbro Inc jumped 5.8 percent
to a new all-time high as both earnings and sales topped
expectations.
With 21 percent of S&P companies having reported, 61.5
percent have topped profit expectations, a rate slightly above
the historical average. But only 52 percent have topped
expectations on revenue, below the historical average of 61
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.72
points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,386.93. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.22 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,744.28.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.43 points, or 0.24
percent, at 3,923.71.
More than 25 percent of the S&P 500 components are due to
report this week, with Texas Instruments and Netflix
among the stocks to report after Monday's market
closes.
While Netflix shares have soared this year, few short
sellers are expecting the stock to pull back following its
results, a sign of how the Federal Reserve's stimulus program
has made successful negative bets by short sellers hard to
execute.
Solar power companies were among the strongest on Monday,
with First Solar Inc up 11 percent to $55.38 as the
S&P's top percentage gainer. Trina Solar rose 3.4
percent to $17.12 while SolarCity Corp gained 5.8
percent to $62.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co reached a tentative $13 billion
deal with the U.S. government to settle investigations into bad
mortgage loans sold to investors by JPMorgan and the banks it
bought during the financial crisis. Shares were flat at $54.27.
"A settlement of this size brings closure for many and it
allows them to put the episode behind," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
Shares of Tellabs Inc rose 4.9 percent to $2.47
after the network services provider agreed to be taken private
by Marlin Equity Partners for $891 million.
The market barely reacted to news that U.S. home resales
fell in September and prices rose at their slowest pace in five
months, in the latest signs higher mortgage rates were taking
some edge off the housing market recovery.
Japan's exports rose but were well short of expectations in
September, a sign that slowing demand in Asia was taking the
shine off Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies and
clouding the outlook for a recovery.