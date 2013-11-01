* Chevron falls after weak revenue, weighing on Dow
* Solar companies rally after First Solar outlook
* ISM Manufacturing index tops expectations
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. stocks rose on Friday,
rebounding following two days of losses as solar companies
jumped on results and strong data on manufacturing.
Equities have been pressured since Wednesday, when a Federal
Reserve statement raised concerns about when the central bank
would begin to scale back its stimulus program, which has
contributed to the S&P 500's advance of 23 percent this year.
Some investors interpreted comments in the statement as
suggesting the Fed would begin tapering stimulus earlier than
expected.
The rally has taken the Dow and S&P repeatedly to record
highs, leading some analysts to call for a pullback, especially
in the wake of some signs of slowing growth, like weak economic
data and an earnings season marked by tepid revenue.
"I'm not comfortable with the market at all-time highs,
especially with earnings being mediocre, but the manufacturing
report was better than expected, and where else can you go with
the Fed putting so much liquidity into the system?" said Mark
Grant, managing director at Southwest Securities in Fort
Lauderdale.
The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace
in 2-1/2 years last month, a rate that was stronger than
expected, according to the Institute for Supply Management's
survey, which followed the similarly strong Chicago Purchasing
Manager's Index on Thursday.
Chevron Corp was the latest company to disappoint on
results as its third-quarter revenue came in below expectations.
That sent shares of the Dow component down 2 percent to $117.55.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 81.91 points,
or 0.53 percent, at 15,627.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.79 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,763.33. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.75 points, or 0.30
percent, at 3,931.46.
For the week thus far, the Dow is up 0.4 percent, the S&P is
up 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq is down 0.2 percent. Both the Dow
and S&P are on track for their fourth straight week of gains.
American International Group Inc fell 6.3 percent to
$48.41 as the S&P's biggest decliner a day after reporting
third-quarter earnings that slightly beat expectations, though
analysts had expected better results in the insurer's consumer
lines business.
First Solar Inc soared 13 percent to $56.76 after
its results beat expectations and the company raised its
full-year profit outlook. Among its peers, Yingli Green Energy
climbed 5.3 percent to $6.32 and Canadian Solar
was up 7.2 percent to $24.62.
With about 71 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported,
68.2 percent have topped Wall Street's expectations, above the
long-term average of 63 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data. However, only 53.6 percent have topped revenue forecasts,
below the 61 percent average since 2002.
In company news, Ford Motor Co shares rose 0.6 percent
to $17.21 after the company reported October sales growth of 14
percent.
Container Store Group Inc shares jumped 93 percent
to $34.63 in their trading debut after the company priced its
initial public offering at the top end of an increased price
range.