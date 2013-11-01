(Corrects firm, title for Daniel Stecich in fifth paragraph)
* ISM manufacturing index exceeds forecast
* Chevron falls after weak revenue, weighing on Dow
* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P 500 off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct
By Luke Swiderski
NEW YORK, Nov 1 The major U.S. stock indexes
traded mixed on Friday as traders digested October's
surprisingly strong manufacturing growth, with the Dow and the
S&P 500 not far from record highs reached earlier this week.
American International Group Inc fell 6.3 percent to
$48.39, making it the S&P 500's biggest loser, a day after the
insurer reported third-quarter earnings that slightly beat
expectations. However, analysts expected better results in the
insurer's consumer lines business and said it benefited from a
favorable tax rate this most recent quarter.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
U.S. factory activity rose to 56.4 in October, topping
economists' expectations with its best reading since April 2011.
This is nominally a positive reflection of the U.S. economy,
but the stronger-than-expected figure complicates investors'
expectations for the timing of when the Federal Reserve may
begin to trim its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases. The
Fed's stimulus program has given buyers a reason to invest in
riskier assets like stocks.
"I'm actually surprised the market's held up," said Daniel
Stecich, senior vice president and director of economic research
at Athena Advisor Services.
Equities have retreated from recent highs since Wednesday
after the Federal Reserve, in its latest meeting, removed a
sentence from its statement noting tight credit conditions. That
raised expectations that the central bank may be ready to start
trimming its bond purchases as early as December.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 24.50 points or
0.16 percent, to 15,570.25. The Standard & Poor's 500
dipped just 0.35 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,756.19. The
Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 5.85 points or 0.15
percent, to 3,913.86.
Shares of Chevron Corp fell 2.2 percent to $117.33,
accounting for about 14 points of negative drag on the Dow Jones
industrial average, after the energy company reported
disappointing results on Friday. Chevron's third-quarter revenue
came in below expectations.
Boeing Co shares gained 1.4 percent to $132.37 and
helped support the Dow industrials. On Thursday, Boeing said it
would increase production of its 737 aircraft to 47 planes per
month by 2017 from 38 now - a surprising move that analysts said
boded well for the U.S. company, its suppliers and airlines.
With about 74 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported
earnings so far, 68.5 percent have topped Wall Street's
expectations, above the long-term average of 63 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data. However, only 53.3 percent
have topped revenue forecasts, below the 61 percent average
since 2002.
First Solar Inc soared 18.4 percent to $59.55 a day
after the U.S. solar panel manufacturer's results beat
expectations and the company raised its full-year profit
outlook.
Ford Motor Co shares slipped 1.2 percent to $16.91,
reversing an earlier gain of as much as 0.7 percent, after the
company reported October sales growth of 14 percent. Ford's
sales last month narrowly missed analysts' expectations.
