* Fed speakers include Lacker and Bullard
* Slower China inflation reduces worries of tighter policy
* McDonald's November restaurant sales miss estimates
* Futures: S&P up 3.2 pts; Dow up 9 pts; Nasdaq up 11.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Dec 9 Wall Street was set for a
slightly higher open on Monday, supported by inflation data from
China but gains were likely to be capped with a number of top
Federal Reserve officials lined up to speak throughout the day.
Investors are closely eyeing speeches from Fed speakers,
looking for clues on whether the strong jobs report on Friday
could be a deciding factor for the Fed to start trimming its
stimulus when its Federal Open Market Committee holds its next
meeting on Dec. 17-18.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker will speak at an
economic outlook conference in Charlotte, North Carolina at
12:30 a.m. ET (1730 GMT).
Later, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will deliver a
speech on the economy in St. Louis, and Dallas Fed President
Richard Fisher speaks in Chicago.
"Today's economic calendar is light, but several Federal
Reserve officials are slated for speeches, keeping the debate
over the Fed's tapering timeline alive and well," said Tony
Venosa, senior options strategist at Schaeffer's Investment
Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
"Continue to watch round-number levels on the major indices,
including the Dow at 16,000, the S&P 500 at 1,800, and the
Nasdaq Composite at 4,000."
S&P 500 futures rose 3.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 9
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11.25 points.
Futures gained some support from data that showed China's
annual consumer inflation unexpectedly slowed in November,
easing market fears of any imminent policy tightening as
authorities meet this week to outline their policy and reform
priorities for 2014.
The S&P 500 scored its best day in nearly a month on Friday
following a robust jobs report that gave traders confidence the
economic recovery was gaining strength. All 10 S&P sector
indexes ended solidly higher in the broad rally.
The S&P 500 is up nearly 27 percent for the year and is on
track for its biggest annual gain since 1998. But despite the
strong rally, analysts say there is more room to the upside.
"There has been a sharp and consistent increase in equity
exchange-traded fund activity since mid-August. In fact, over 60
percent of year-to-date net inflows have occurred in the past
three months," said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. market strategist
at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
"We view this as a sign of confidence in the markets among
professional investors and traders."
In company news, Sysco Corp jumped 24 percent in
premarket trade after the food distributor said it would buy
rival US Foods for about $3.5 billion and assume about $4.7
billion in debt to create a company with about $65 billion in
annual revenue.
McDonald's Corp reported weaker-than-expected global
sales at established restaurants for November, hurt by a sharp
drop in comparable-store sales in the United States. The stock
was down 0.9 percent in premarket trade.