* General Motors to name first female CEO
* Lululemon names new CEO, founder Chip Wilson to step down;
shares up
* Volcker rule will be delayed until 2015 -CFTC's Chilton
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts; S&P 6 pts; Nasdaq 8.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Dec 10 Wall St was set to take a
breather on Tuesday after the S&P 500 closed at yet another
record high and as investors were hesitant to make big bets amid
uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's stimulus.
Shares of General Motors Co were down 0.8 percent in
volatile trading before the bell after the company named Mary
Barra as its next chief executive.
S&P 500 futures fell 6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 52
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 8.5 points.
The benchmark S&P 500 rose to a new high on Monday
even as a number of policymakers suggested the U.S. central bank
may be closer than previously thought to trimming its $85
billion a month in bond purchases.
"We are pretty much at the high end of a trading range. The
key is that the market is absorbing core Fed speakers singing
the same tune that tapering is in the air and there will be some
sort of announcement next week at the FOMC meeting. It is taking
it pretty well," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
A budget deal could emerge in Congress on Tuesday aimed at
avoiding a U.S. government shutdown on January 15 and relieving
federal agencies of some indiscriminate spending cuts,
congressional aides said on Monday.
Toll Brothers Inc shares rose 3.3 percent in
premarket trade after the homebuilder announced its quarterly
earnings.
High-end yoga-wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc
named Laurent Potdevin as its chief executive and said founder
Chip Wilson will step down as non-executive chairman. The stock
rose about 2 percent in premarket trade.
Shares of Rambus Inc jumped 9.3 percent in
premarket trading after settling a patent dispute with Micron
Technology.
Pressuring global equities, data showed China's industrial
output rose 10.0 percent in November from a year earlier,
slightly below market expectations, while retail sales were up a
stronger-than-expected 13.7 percent.
Twitter shares could be in the spotlight after the
stock soared more than 9 percent on Monday to its highest level
since the social media company's initial public offering. A
spate of product announcements could boost revenue prospects.
U.S. regulators at long last vote to adopt the controversial
Volcker rule to ban proprietary trading by banks and limit their
investments in hedge funds.
Early on Tuesday, Bart Chilton, a member of the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, said he expected the agency to adopt
the rule behind closed doors on Tuesday despite a government
shutdown in Washington because of the threat of a snowstorm.