S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
March 2 U.S. equity futures dipped at the start of electronic trading on Sunday, with concerns about Russia's aggression in the Ukraine weighing on sentiment.
The Standard & Poor's 500 E-mini futures, the most popularly traded equity futures contract, fell 15.75 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1842.00 in early trading.
Ukraine mobilized for war on Sunday and Washington threatened to isolate Russia economically, as President Vladimir Putin secured permission from his parliament on Saturday to use military force to protect Russian citizens in Ukraine.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)