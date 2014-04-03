* Biotech, momentum stocks slide, pulling Nasdaq down
* Anadarko Petroleum settles pollution clean-up claims;
stock soars
* Wider U.S. trade deficit to weigh on first-quarter GDP
* Dow flat; S&P 500 off 0.1 pct; Nasdaq down 0.9 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. stocks slipped on
Thursday, as investors turned cautious ahead of Friday's monthly
jobs report, while a drop in biotech and momentum shares dragged
the Nasdaq down nearly 1 percent.
The Dow ended down just a fraction of a point, within about
4 points of its record closing high of 16,576.66 set on Dec. 31.
The Dow posted an all-time intraday high during the session.
Market outperformers in the Internet and biotech sectors
lost ground, resuming a selloff from March after some recent
gains. Two weeks ago, biotechs suffered their worst day since
2011.
"That's a buying opportunity in our view. We think (biotech)
will come roaring back. It's not just going to have one good
year and be done," said Randy Warren, chief investment
officer of Warren Financial Service in Exton, Pennsylvania.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index slid 2.7 percent.
Among momentum stocks, the shares of Tesla Motors,
the electric car maker, fell 2.1 percent to $225.40 and the
shares of Netflix Inc, the online movie rental company,
lost 2.3 percent to close at $354.69. Facebook shares
fell 5.2 percent to end at $59.49.
Investors were reluctant to make big bets ahead of Friday's
nonfarm payrolls report, when they will be looking for evidence
that recent weather-related weakness in the economy has passed.
Economists expect that employers added 200,000 jobs to nonfarm
payrolls in March, according to a Reuters poll.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 0.45 of a
point to close at 16,572.55, after hitting an intraday record of
16,604.15.
The S&P 500 slipped 2.13 points or 0.11 percent, to
finish at 1,888.77. It also hit an intraday record high of
1,893.80. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.716 points or
0.91 percent, to end at 4,237.74.
The Global X Social Media ETF, which includes
Facebook, LinkedIn Corp and Groupon Inc, fell
3.4 percent.
Some analysts said the selloff in "momentum" stocks has yet
to run its course
The options market also focused on momentum stocks, with
Tesla Motors remaining a favorite with the speculative crowd for
a second day. The total option volume by afternoon was running
at about a 30 percent mark-up to what's typically seen.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp shares jumped 14.5 percent
to close at $99.02 following news that the company will pay
$5.15 billion to settle years of litigation over pollution
clean-up claims related to uranium deposits, wood creosote and
rocket fuel processing. The agreement marked the biggest
environmental bankruptcy settlement on record.
Shares of Barnes & Noble Inc plunged 13.5 percent to
$19.12 after Liberty Media Corp said it has sold almost
all of its stake in the company, ending a nearly three-year bet
that the struggling retailer would emerge as a dominant seller
of e-books.
The S&P 500 now consists of 501 stocks, with the index
including both Google Inc's Class A and Class C
shares after the company's special dividend. Google's
Class A shares rose 0.6 percent to $571.50 while its Class C
shares gained 0.5 percent to $569.74.
On the economic front, the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly
widened in February to $42.3 billion as exports hit a five-month
low, suggesting that first-quarter growth could be much weaker
than initially expected.
A bright spot came from the services sector, where growth
accelerated in March after being hampered by unusually cold
weather, according to the Institute for Supply Management's
services-sector index.
In the biopharmaceutical sector, Gilead Sciences Inc
said late Wednesday that a trial of its hepatitis C
drug sofosbuvir, sold under the brand name Sovaldi in the United
States, showed the drug was safe and effective in treating
Japanese patients infected with a common form of the virus. Its
stock edged up 0.1 percent to close at $74.
About 6.0 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.4 billion average so far this month, according to
data from BATS Global Markets.
Decliners beat advancers on the New York Stock Exchange by
1,772 to 1,220 and on the Nasdaq by 1,837 to 775.
(Additional reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski
and Jan Paschal)