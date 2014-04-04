* Non-farm payrolls report due out 8:30 a.m. EDT
* Mylan up on report of Meda AB buy
* Boeing considers Mercury Systems acquisition
* Futures up: Dow 23 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stock index futures
advanced modestly on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track to
hold near its record high, ahead of the monthly payrolls report.
* The employment report for March is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT). Analysts expect a gain of 200,000 jobs, with the
unemployment rate expected to tick down to 6.6 percent from the
6.7 percent in the prior month.
* Investors will look for evidence that recent
weather-related weakness in the economy has passed. While recent
economic data has shown improvement from earlier this year, when
lackluster data was largely discounted due to a harsh winter,
they have not shown a marked improvement over last year.
* U.S. stocks slipped in the prior session, as investors
turned cautious ahead the jobs report, while a drop in biotech
and momentum shares dragged the Nasdaq down nearly 1 percent.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 3.5 points and were
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
23 points and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 10.25 points.
* Mylan Inc rose 8.3 percent to $54 in premarket
trading after a report said the company is looking to acquire
Swedish rival Meda AB.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp gained 1.4 percent to
$100.38. The company said Thursday it would pay more than $5
billion to clean up areas across the United States polluted by
nuclear fuel, wood creosote and rocket fuel waste, resolving a
long-running lawsuit.
* Boeing Inc is considering buying Mercury Systems
Inc, a supplier of digital signal and image processing
systems to the aerospace and defense industry, according to two
people familiar with the matter.
* European shares advanced for a ninth straight session and
Asian markets were little changed ahead of the payrolls report.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)