* Payrolls roughly in line with expectations
* Mylan up on report of Meda AB buy
* Boeing considers Mercury Systems acquisition
* Dow up 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq down 0.24 pct
(Updates to open)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks advanced slightly
on Friday, pulling back after the S&P 500 earlier scaled a fresh
high, as the March payrolls report suggested the economy may be
gaining momentum.
Nonfarm payrolls rose by 192,000 in March, just shy of the
200,000 forecast, after rising 197,000 in February. The
unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7 percent. With a solid
pace of hiring for a second month, the economy appears to be
recovering from a winter-linked slowdown earlier in the year.
"Overall, people are taking this as a sign there isn't some
sort of underlying weakness in the economy," said Kate Warne,
investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis.
"It has fit into people's belief that most of the weakness
we saw earlier was due to the weather and not something really
changing about the economy."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.50 points,
or 0.15 percent, at 16,598.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.20 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,891.97. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.08 points, or 0.24
percent, at 4,227.66.
The S&P touched a record high of 1897.28, the third time
this week that the index has set an intraday record.
Mylan Inc rose 5.8 percent to $52.73 after a report
said the company was looking to acquire Swedish rival Meda AB
. Mylan also sued Celgene Corp
on Thursday to stop the latter's effort to keep generic
versions of two drugs that generate $4.5 billion of annual sales
off the market.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp gained 3 percent to $101.93.
The company said Thursday it would pay more than $5 billion to
clean up areas across the United States polluted by nuclear
fuel, wood creosote and rocket fuel waste, resolving a
long-running lawsuit.
Boeing Inc is considering buying Mercury Systems Inc
, a supplier of digital signal and image processing
systems to the aerospace and defense industry, according to two
people familiar with the matter. Mercury shares jumped 6.9
percent to $14.15. Boeing was up 0.6 percent at $129.57.
CarMax Inc, fell 3.7 percent to $45.79 after the
largest retailer of used cars reported fourth-quarter results.
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc plunged 22 percent to
$8.99 after the company said it was temporarily halting
enrolment of patients and dosing of its cancer drug in a
mid-stage trial on patients with pancreatic cancer, after the
recommendation of an independent safety committee.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)