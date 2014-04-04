* Payrolls roughly in line with expectations
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday
and the Nasdaq fell sharply as weakness in momentum stocks
weighed on indexes and erased earlier gains in the wake of the
March payrolls report.
After appearing to stabilize earlier in the week, momentum
stocks such as biotechs fell for a second straight session. The
Nasdaq biotech index lost 2.8 percent. Biogen Idec Inc
fell 4.3 percent to $288.98.
"You've got some big names in there. There is a high
correlation inside of those groups," said Keith Bliss, senior
vice-president at Cuttone & Co in New York. "Managers tend to
trade the entire group as opposed to individual names. So that
of course, is hitting the Nasdaq and everybody else."
Equities opened higher on optimism spurred by the nonfarm
payrolls report, which showed jobs rose by 192,000 in March,
just shy of the 200,000 forecast, after rising 197,000 in
February. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7 percent.
With a solid pace of hiring for a second month, the economy
appears to be recovering from a winter slowdown.
"Overall, people are taking this as a sign there isn't some
sort of underlying weakness in the economy," said Kate Warne,
investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis.
"It has fit into people's belief that most of the weakness
we saw earlier was due to the weather and not something really
changing about the economy."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.89
points, or 0.05 percent, at 16,563.66. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.04 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,884.73.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 59.74 points, or
1.41 percent, at 4,178.00.
The S&P earlier touched a record high of 1897.28, the third
time this week that the index has set an intraday record.
Mylan Inc rose 4.8 percent to $52.24 after a report
said the company was looking to acquire Swedish rival Meda AB
. Mylan also sued Celgene Corp
on Thursday to stop the latter's effort to keep generic
versions of two drugs that generate $4.5 billion of annual sales
off the market.
Boeing Inc is considering buying Mercury Systems Inc
, a supplier of digital signal and image processing
systems to the aerospace and defense industry, according to two
people familiar with the matter. Mercury shares gained 3.9
percent to $13.75. Boeing inched up 0.1 percent at $128.91.
CarMax Inc, fell 2.8 percent to $46.25 after the
largest retailer of used cars reported fourth-quarter results.
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc plunged 25.4 percent to
$8.65 after the company said it was temporarily halting
enrolment of patients and dosing of its cancer drug in a
mid-stage trial on patients with pancreatic cancer, after the
recommendation of an independent safety committee.
