* Wal-Mart profit falls as severe winter deters shoppers

* Data on jobless claims, consumer price index on tap

* Futures: Dow off 12 pts, S&P off 2 pts, Nasdaq up 3 pts

NEW YORK, May 15 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday ahead of a slew of economic data that could provide a better picture of the health of the economy.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly profit as severe winter weather hurt comparable sales in the United States. The stock was down 3 percent in premarket trade.

* Kohl's Corp shares fell 2 percent in premarket trade following the company's earnings results.

* At 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), consumer price index for April and weekly jobless claims data are due.

* The New York Fed's Empire State and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing surveys are due at 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. EDT, respectively. Industrial production data is due at 9:15 a.m. ET.

* Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is due to deliver a speech on Thursday evening at a Small Business Administration event in Washington.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 2.1 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures lost 12 points while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 3 points.

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 retreating from recent record highs, as small caps resumed their sell-off and consumer discretionary shares lagged.

* Shares of Cisco Systems Inc could be in the spotlight after the network equipment maker posted a shallower-than-expected 5.5 percent drop in quarterly revenue. The stock was up 6.5 percent in premarket trade. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)