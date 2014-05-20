* Staples, Home Depot fall after earnings
* More AstraZeneca investors disprove of Pfizer rejection
* Aeroflex jumps, to be acquired by Cobham for $1.46 bln
* Futures up: Dow 10 pts, S&P 0.75 pt, Nasdaq 4.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 20 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday, after the S&P 500 advanced for two
straight days and investors assessed some of the final corporate
results of earnings season.
* Home Depot lost 1.6 percent to $75.25 in premarket
trade after the home improvement retailer reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales as its spring selling season
got off to a slow start.
* Staples Inc tumbled 10.6 percent to $11.97 after
the office supply retailer posted first-quarter earnings and
forecast a decline in sales in the current quarter.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with a rally in high-growth
names among Internet and biotech shares pushing the Nasdaq to a
gain of nearly 1 percent, as investors shrugged off recent
concerns about stock valuations and the economy's growth
prospects.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.75 point and were roughly
even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures
gained 10 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 4.25
points.
* U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca advanced 2.1
percent to $72.10 in premarket after its twelfth largest
shareholder, Schroders, joined a chorus of investor disapproval
over its rejection of a takeover offer by Pfizer and
urged it back into talks.
* Aeroflex Holding Corp jumped 25.8 percent to
$10.45 before the opening bell. British aerospace and defense
supplier Cobham is buying the U.S. communications
equipment maker for $1.46 billion.
* The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped
on Tuesday as Vodafone, the world's second-largest
mobile network operator, sank after reporting huge impairment
costs.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped about 0.3 percent. But Japan's benchmark
Nikkei stock average bucked the downtrend to break a
four-session losing streak.
