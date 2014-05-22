US STOCKS-Wall St lower as investors assess G20 shift; oil falls
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Updates to open)
* JD.Com soars in market debut, among Nasdaq's most actively traded
* Small-cap and "momentum" stocks outperform
* Dow up 0.1 pct; S&P 500 up 0.3 pct; Nasdaq up 0.7 pct
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Updates to open)
March 20 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors digested the G20's decision to drop a pledge to keep global trade free and as oil prices fell.
* Futures down: Dow 3 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt (Adds details, comment, updates prices)