* Jobless claims, revised GDP data due
* Apple to buy Beats for $3 bln, producer Iovine to join
company
* Futures up: Dow 17 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 3.5 pts
NEW YORK, May 29 U.S. stock index futures ticked
up in low volume on Thursday ahead of data on the labor market
and economic growth, with the S&P 500 poised to challenge its
record high after falling a couple of points the previous
session.
* The U.S. 10-year note yield dipped below 2.43
percent to hit its lowest in nearly 11 months before trading
little changed on the day, pressured by expectations that the
European Central Bank will introduce further stimulus at next
week's meeting.
* Sliding yields could continue to entice investors into
high dividend-paying stocks, with the utilities sector of the
S&P 500 widely outperforming the benchmark so far this year.
* The Commerce Department's revised estimate of first
quarter gross domestic product, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT),
is expected to show the economy shrank 0.5 percent. Initial
applications for jobless insurance, expected at the same time,
are seen falling to 318,000.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 2 points in less
than half the volume seen at this time of the day in the past
sessions and fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract - indicated a slightly higher open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 17
points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 3.5 points.
* Apple shares edged up 0.3 percent in premarket
trading after it announced on Wednesday it will buy music
streaming and audio equipment company Beats for about $3 billion
and bring its founders, recording mogul Jimmy Iovine and rapper
Dr. Dre, into Apple's ranks.
* Shares of cyber security software maker Palo Alto Networks
soared 13.3 percent premarket a day after it reported a
better-than-expected jump in quarterly revenue as it added more
customers, and said it settled patent litigation with network
gear maker Juniper Networks.
* Costco shares fell 0.9 percent premarket after
the warehouse club operator reported third-quarter results below
analysts' estimates hurt by an increase in merchandise costs and
other expenses.
* Abercrombie & Fitch shares jumped 8.3 percent
premarket after its quarterly loss, excluding items, was smaller
than analysts expected.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)