* ADP and ISM non-manufacturing data on tap
* Many investors worry about low volume and volatility
* Protective Life jumps in premarket, Dai-ichi to buy
* Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 1.9 pt, Nasdaq down 4.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stock index futures mostly
edged lower on Wednesday as investors refrained from making
large bets, with indexes near record levels, ahead of data on
the labor market and services sector.
* Equities have been strong lately, with the S&P 500
up for seven of the past nine sessions, hitting multiple records
over that period. However, the gains have come in anemic trading
volume, suggesting the rally lacks conviction.
* Trading catalysts could come with the 8:15 a.m. (1215 GMT)
release of ADP's May data on private sector employment, which is
expected to show 210,000 jobs added last month, fewer than in
April. After the market opens, the Institute for Supply
Management's May read on services will be released; analysts
expect it to rise by 0.3 to 55.5.
* Recent data has pointed to economic improvements, raising
hopes for the May jobs report, which will be released on Friday.
Analysts expect 218,000 jobs to have been added in May.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1.9 point and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 4
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 4.75 points.
* Roughly 84,500 S&P 500 e-mini contracts traded as
of 7:00 a.m., suggesting another light day of trading. On
Tuesday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, typically one of the most
heavily traded securities on a given day, had one of its most
thinly traded sessions of 2014.
* Along with volume, volatility has been light, despite a
4.1 percent pop in the CBOE Volatility index over the
past two sessions. The "fear index" remains below 12, well below
the historical average of 20, which has some investors concerned
the market has become complacent.
* Market action is expected to spike on Thursday, when the
European Central Bank meets. Many investors expect bold action
by the bank to fight low inflation and high unemployment.
* In company news, Protective Life jumped 18 percent
to $69.55 in heavy premarket trading after Japan's Dai-ichi Life
Insurance Co agreed to buy the company for $5.7
billion.
* The Wall Street Journal reported that NRG Energy Inc
is close to a deal worth more than $800 million to buy
Alta Wind Energy Center, the largest wind farm in North America.
* Financial information service provider Markit Ltd
IPO-MRKT.O said it expected its initial public offering to be
priced at $23-$25 per share, which could value the company at up
to $4.47 billion.
