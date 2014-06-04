* ISM services report strong, but ADP jobs report weak
* Many investors worry about low volume and volatility
* Dow up 0.1 pct; S&P up 0.2 pct; Nasdaq up 0.4 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks edged up on
Wednesday with the S&P 500 ending at a new record as investors
brushed off weaker-than-expected labor market data and focused
on an acceleration in services-sector growth.
But trading volume continued to be light as investors took a
wait-and-see approach ahead of the European Central Bank policy
meeting on Thursday and the U.S. government's May nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday.
"Today's ADP (employment) figures were not enough to provide
a direction for Friday's numbers," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer at Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
"We need a better indication of how the economy is really
doing for the market to show a notable move."
The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing
index showed that growth in the U.S. services sector accelerated
more than expected in May and rose at the fastest pace in nine
months. The ADP National Employment Report showed that fewer
private-sector jobs were added in May than had been
anticipated.
Among the day's biggest gainers were U.S. solar companies
after the United States slapped new import duties on solar
panels and other related products from China in a preliminary
determination. First Solar rose 3.9 percent to $65.39.
Semiconductor stocks also ranked among the market's leaders
with Skyworks Solutions up 2.4 percent at $46.76 and
Broadcom Corp up 3.3 percent at $37.07.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.19 points or
0.09 percent, to 16,737.53, the S&P 500 gained 3.64
points or 0.19 percent, to 1,927.88 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 17.56 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,251.64.
The CBOE Volatility Index jumped 1.8 percent to
12.08, its third straight daily advance. But the index,
considered the market's fear gauge, was still well below the
historical average of 20, a trend that some interpret as a sign
that investors have become complacent.
In company news, Protective Life surged 18.1 percent
to $69.36 in heavy trading after Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance
Co agreed to buy the company for $5.7 billion.
The stock of Tibco Software Inc was one of the
Nasdaq's most active, slumping 5.4 percent to $19.66 a day after
the company gave a second-quarter outlook sharply below
expectations.
NQ Mobile Inc soared 30.9 percent to $9.99, its
biggest one-day advance ever, rising on heavy volume after the
Chinese mobile security software maker said a special committee
had found no evidence of fraud, following an accusation made by
short-seller Muddy Waters Research Group.
Trading volume was light at around 5 billion shares on U.S.
exchanges, below last month's average of 5.75 billion, according
to data from BATS Global Markets.
