By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday,
with the S&P 500 hitting a record for the seventh time in eight
sessions, after the European Central Bank cut rates to record
lows and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of
deflation.
Also helping stocks: hedge fund manager David Tepper was
reported by CNBC as saying the ECB move partly "alleviated" his
concerns about the market, after having said last month he was
worried stock prices were stretched.
The ECB cut the deposit rate to -0.10 percent and launched a
series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone
economy. It stopped short of full-fledged quantitative easing
(QE) - printing money to buy assets - but ECB President Mario
Draghi said more action would come if necessary.
"A lot of people were short, expecting a pullback coming
into the ECB decision," said Michael James, managing director of
equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. "I think
people were positioned for things to be underwhelming."
Investors are now focused on Friday's U.S. payrolls report
for May. It is expected to show job growth slowed last month and
the unemployment rate ticked up, but not by enough to upset the
view that the economy is bouncing back.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose last week, but the underlying trend continued to
point to a firming labor market.
"The number of data we got this week so far on the labor
market have not provided a clear direction for tomorrow's
numbers," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and
derivatives with the Schwab Center for Financial Research in
Austin.
"So I wouldn't be surprised if the market sold on the
(payrolls) news tomorrow, but it's likely to just be a knee-jerk
reaction."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 95.3 points or
0.57 percent, to 16,832.83, the S&P 500 gained 11.81
points or 0.61 percent, to 1,939.69 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 42.54 points or 1 percent, to 4,294.18.
Zynga Inc shares fell 10 percent to $2.95 on heavy
volume. Chief Executive Don Mattrick said late Wednesday the
mobile game company was "nowhere near where we should ultimately
be" with margins on its earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization.
Sprint has agreed to pay about $40 per share to buy
T-Mobile US, marking further progress in the attempt to
merge the third and fourth-biggest U.S. mobile network
operators, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday. Sprint shares fell 3.5 percent to $9.07 while
T-Mobile US dropped 2.8 percent to $33.33.
Rite Aid shares slid 7.8 percent to $7.84 after it
estimated first-quarter profit much below expectations.
Ciena Corp shares jumped 18.3 percent to $22.47
after the company posted earnings that beat expectations and
gave a revenue outlook above forecasts.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)