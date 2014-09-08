By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stock index futures are
modestly lower on Monday, but indexes remain near record levels,
suggesting an upward momentum for equities that Morgan Stanley
expects to continue.
The firm issued a new 12-month target of 2,125 for the S&P
500, above the 2,050 target the firm gave in a note to clients
on Friday. From current levels, Morgan Stanley's new target
represents upside of 5.8 percent.
"Our base case is low growth, with modest margin expansion,"
the firm wrote, adding that the most likely scenario was "fits
and starts of improving news.".
Within equities, Morgan Stanley wrote that small-cap stocks
were "poised to outperform" throughout the rest of 2014, citing
the specter of more margin expansion. "We don't think all
investors realize that small-cap margins are below their
long-term average today," it wrote.
Futures snapshot at 8:34:
* S&P 500 e-minis are falling 3.25 points, 0.16
percent with 112,422 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis are down 3.25 points, 0.08
percent in volume of 18,436 contracts.
* Dow e-minis are down 28 points, 0.16 percent with
16,954 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)