NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stock index futures are indicating slight losses at the open on Monday, though major indexes remain near record levels and the equity market's recent momentum appears intact.

Equities have risen for five straight weeks, and pronounced further upside may be limited given a dearth of domestic catalysts. Still, stock valuations are not seen as stretched compared with other asset classes, and accommodative monetary policies from the Federal Reserve have prevented prolonged selloffs. The S&P hasn't had a correction - defined as a drop of 10 percent from a peak - since 2012.

Daily moves have been small and trading volumes have been light of late, with action in recent days among the lightest of the year. While some of that is seasonal and connected to the Labor Day holiday, which closed markets for a day last week, it also suggests investors are hesitant to jump in at current levels.

Among the biggest movers on Monday is Hertz Global Holdings Inc, up 5.2 percent to $29.95 after it said its chief executive had stepped down for personal reasons. Campbell Soup Co is down 3.3 percent to $43.09 after the company reported results and gave an outlook.

Hyperion Therapeutics Inc is down 10 percent to $24.78 in heavy premarket action after the company said it was stopping the development of a diabetes drug.

Futures snapshot at 9:15:

* S&P 500 e-minis are falling 2.5 points, 0.12 percent with 129,161 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis are down 0.75 points, 0.02 percent in volume of 21,276 contracts.

* Dow e-minis are down 24 points, 0.14 percent with 18,724 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)